State organnizing 'First Day Hikes' at parks

HARRISBURG — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says it will host nearly 60 guided hikes in 34 state parks and three forest districts on New Year’s Day as part of the nationwide “First Day Hike” effort.

Designed to promote a healthy start in the new year, these hikes offer families an opportunity to begin rejuvenating and connecting with the outdoors by taking a healthy hike on Jan. 1.

“First Day Hikes are a great way to start the new year in natural spaces, which we hopeful will continue throughout the year,” department Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “These hikes are also a reminder our state parks and forests are open for healthy outdoor adventures in all four seasons.”

State parks staff and volunteers lead the hikes, which are usually about one or two miles, but can be longer depending on the park and its terrain.

The following Pennsylvania state park and forest facilities are participating during daylight hours Jan. 1:

Black Moshannon

Blue Knob

Caledonia

Canoe Creek

Codorus

Cook Forest

Cowans Gap

Delaware Canal

French Creek

Gifford Pinchot

Hills Creek

Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center

Kings Gap Environmental Education Center

Kinzua Bridge

Lackawanna

Laurel Hill

Little Buffalo

Lyman Run

Marsh Creek State Park

Maurice K. Goddard

Michaux State Forest – Beaver Trail

Moraine

Nescopeck

Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center

Parker Dam

Pine Grove Furnace

Presque Isle

Prince Gallitzin

Raccoon Creek

RB Winter

Ridley Creek

Sinnemahoning

Susquehanna Riverlands

Tiadaghton State Forest – Pine Creek Rail Trail

Warriors Path State Park

White Clay Creek Preserve

William Penn State Forest – Buck Hollow Tract