State organnizing 'First Day Hikes' at parks

HARRISBURG — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says it will host nearly 60 guided hikes in 34 state parks and three forest districts on New Year’s Day as part of the nationwide “First Day Hike” effort.
Designed to promote a healthy start in the new year, these hikes offer families an opportunity to begin rejuvenating and connecting with the outdoors by taking a healthy hike on Jan. 1.
“First Day Hikes are a great way to start the new year in natural spaces, which we hopeful will continue throughout the year,” department Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “These hikes are also a reminder our state parks and forests are open for healthy outdoor adventures in all four seasons.”
State parks staff and volunteers lead the hikes, which are usually about one or two miles, but can be longer depending on the park and its terrain.
People are also reading…
The following Pennsylvania state park and forest facilities are participating during daylight hours Jan. 1:
Black Moshannon
Blue Knob
Caledonia
Canoe Creek
Codorus
Cook Forest
Cowans Gap
Delaware Canal
French Creek
Gifford Pinchot
Hills Creek
Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center
Kings Gap Environmental Education Center
Kinzua Bridge
Lackawanna
Laurel Hill
Little Buffalo
Lyman Run
Marsh Creek State Park
Maurice K. Goddard
Michaux State Forest – Beaver Trail
Moraine
Nescopeck
Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center
Parker Dam
Pine Grove Furnace
Presque Isle
Prince Gallitzin
Raccoon Creek
RB Winter
Ridley Creek
Sinnemahoning
Susquehanna Riverlands
Tiadaghton State Forest – Pine Creek Rail Trail
Warriors Path State Park
White Clay Creek Preserve
William Penn State Forest – Buck Hollow Tract