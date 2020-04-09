State officials: Stay apart, stay close to home when hiking or fishing

State officials Thursday encouraged outdoor activities as a way to fight stress during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they advised residents to maintain social distancing and to stay local with their outdoor recreation.
“The governor’s order allows for outdoor activity, which is more important than ever today," said Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. "People are stressed and they need to get outside for exercise and to get out from under their roof."
Gov. Tom Wolf issued his statewide stay-at-home order in March with a purpose to slow the spread of COVID-19 by minimizing person-to-person contact. The order specifies that Pennsylvanians can still leave their homes to engage in outdoor activities such as walking, hiking, fishing or running as long as social distancing is maintained.
“The good news is, we’ve seen trends over the last three weeks of people really getting better and better at social distancing," Adams Dunn said.
State officials Thursday also emphasized people should stay close to home.
“We’re really encouraging people to recreate close to home,” Adams Dunn said. “Think about the backyard, the neighborhood, think about the local parks and local trails, think about the closest state park or forest area and recreate safely there.
"Do not leave your community to recreate. We’re trying to reinforce that message," she added.
Adams Dunn spoke with media members during a conference call Thursday. John Norbeck, DCNR’s deputy secretary for parks and forestry, and Tim Schaeffer, executive director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, also participated in the call.
Pennsylvania state parks and trails remain open at this time, and trout fishing opened for the season Tuesday across the state. The Fish and Boat Commission said then that the point of that move was to thin out the crowds that usually gather at streams, rivers and lakes on the first day of the season.
Schaeffer said Thursday that that tactic appears to have been successful.
But all three state officials encouraged people participating in outdoors activities to wear masks, keep a social distance of at least 6 feet, and to avoid crowds while there.
Schaeffer said anglers should not share gear, should fish close to home, and should only fish with members of their own household.
Schaeffer added that there’s an easy way to maintain the recommended six-foot distance between people when fishing.
“Picture an arm with an outstretched fishing rod,” he said. “That’s about six feet. If you can do that and not touch anybody, you’re in good shape. … Fishing is an inherently self-policing activity. We’re asking people to use those same ethics and those same good behaviors and apply them to this situation.”
Norbeck said he doesn't see a situation where the DCNR would cite people for violating the stay-at-home order.
“Messaging is the way to go,” said Norbeck. “We are not using law enforcement to enforce the stay at home order. There are some outliers, but generally we’ve had very good compliance.”
Schaeffer said the Fish and Boat Commission takes the same position.
Although state parks remain open for visitors, commonly-touched facilities within state parks like rest rooms are closed at least through April 30 to prevent the spread for COVID-19.
“Anything that is touched is closed. We can’t always keep it clean," Adams Dunn said. "We could make a bathroom door handle look sparkling clean, but as soon as someone else touches it, it’s not clean anymore."
State campgrounds, the majority of which normally open each year in April, now are scheduled to open May 1, but that is subject to further change depending on circumstances. State campgrounds that usually remain open year round also are closed until May 1.
Campers who previously reserved sites for dates in April 2020 were issued full refunds earlier this month, according to Norbeck. The Pennsylvania State Park system still is accepting reservations for dates this year after April 30 but these also are subject to cancellation due to circumstances.
