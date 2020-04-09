State officials: Stay apart, stay close to home when hiking or fishing

"Do not leave your community to recreate. We’re trying to reinforce that message," she added.

Adams Dunn spoke with media members during a conference call Thursday. John Norbeck, DCNR’s deputy secretary for parks and forestry, and Tim Schaeffer, executive director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, also participated in the call.

Pennsylvania state parks and trails remain open at this time, and trout fishing opened for the season Tuesday across the state. The Fish and Boat Commission said then that the point of that move was to thin out the crowds that usually gather at streams, rivers and lakes on the first day of the season.

Schaeffer said Thursday that that tactic appears to have been successful.

But all three state officials encouraged people participating in outdoors activities to wear masks, keep a social distance of at least 6 feet, and to avoid crowds while there.

Schaeffer said anglers should not share gear, should fish close to home, and should only fish with members of their own household.

Schaeffer added that there’s an easy way to maintain the recommended six-foot distance between people when fishing.