State officials say COVID-19 cases trending downward, but warn of new children's condition

Though the latest low numbers of COVID-19 cases are likely due to the low level of reporting on the Memorial Day holiday, health officials are saying that, overall, new positives are trending downward across the state.

"Regionally there are some fluctuation in cases, but they continue to trend downward," Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday.

In Tuesday's report of cases, Cumberland County saw only four new cases, and no counties in the region saw an increase in the number of deaths caused by COVID-19. Cumberland County is also no longer one of the counties in southcentral Pennsylvania reporting the highest number of new cases.

Dauphin County remains the area still reporting more than 10 new cases of the coronavirus a day, and that county again reported the highest numbers in the region with 14 new cases.

York County, which is already in the yellow phase, however, wasn't far behind, reporting 13 cases, while Lebanon County reported an unusual jump of 10 cases and Franklin County's new caseload fell to six new cases.

Dauphin, Lebanon and Franklin are among eight counties targeted to move from red to yellow this coming Friday, while 18 counties outside of the region will move to the green phase.