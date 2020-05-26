State officials say COVID-19 cases trending downward, but warn of new children's condition

Though the latest low numbers of COVID-19 cases are likely due to the low level of reporting on the Memorial Day holiday, health officials are saying that, overall, new positives are trending downward across the state.
"Regionally there are some fluctuation in cases, but they continue to trend downward," Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday.
In Tuesday's report of cases, Cumberland County saw only four new cases, and no counties in the region saw an increase in the number of deaths caused by COVID-19. Cumberland County is also no longer one of the counties in southcentral Pennsylvania reporting the highest number of new cases.
Dauphin County remains the area still reporting more than 10 new cases of the coronavirus a day, and that county again reported the highest numbers in the region with 14 new cases.
York County, which is already in the yellow phase, however, wasn't far behind, reporting 13 cases, while Lebanon County reported an unusual jump of 10 cases and Franklin County's new caseload fell to six new cases.
Dauphin, Lebanon and Franklin are among eight counties targeted to move from red to yellow this coming Friday, while 18 counties outside of the region will move to the green phase.
Gov. Tom Wolf and Levine on Tuesday said more specific guidelines on what the green phase will entail are still in the works and are expected to be released later this week.
However, Levine noted that even in the green phase, the state is still asking residents to practice social distancing, wear face masks outdoors, continue washing hands and using hand sanitizer and generally being vigilant about COVID-19 to prevent a second outbreak.
Wolf said Tuesday that it won't be enforcement that will be important in the green phase, but rather business owners protecting employees and residents doing suggested practices to help ease the reaches of the pandemic in the state.
Wolf said he believes Pennsylvania is prepared to monitor cases as counties move to the green phase, noting that the state has grown from processing 50,000 tests at the end of April to 80,000 tests last week. He also said contact tracing has increased from tracing 443 people in a day on May 14 to 1,700 people a day as of Tuesday.
Pediatric condition
But as state officials shared their optimism about ongoing mitigation efforts, Levine also took the time out Tuesday to warn parents and caregivers about a possible threat to children associated with COVID-19.
While the pandemic has largely affected older adults and those with co-morbidity issues, Levine said there is an increasing number of children who are being affected by the coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control said the condition is called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, which is similar to Kawasaki disease. The condition involves different parts of the body being inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs, according to the CDC.
Levine said there is no known cause, specific risk factors or details on how it is transmitted, but the CDC said recent cases are linked to children who had the coronavirus or were around someone who had it.
As of Tuesday, Levine said there 17 reported cases of MIS-C in the state, nine of which were confirmed, two of which were determined not to be MIS-C, and six of which are still under investigation.
The CDC said parents should contact their child's pediatrician or health care provider should a child show symptoms of fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes/conjunctivitis and fatigue, though the CDC noted that not all children will have all of the same symptoms.
The CDC said parents should seek immediate emergency care if a child has trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest that doesn't go away, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, bluish lips or face and severe abdominal pain.
According to the CDC, the condition can be serious and potentially deadly, but children who were diagnosed with MIS-C have gotten better with medical care.
Posted earlier on Cumberlink:
With the latest data collected from the Memorial Day holiday, the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths were unsurprisingly low.
The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that there were 451 new cases of COVID-19 across the state and 13 new deaths confirmed.
With only that low level of reporting across the state, the region also reported few new cases, with no new deaths confirmed in the area.
Cumberland County saw an increase of only four new COVID-19 cases in the tally reported Tuesday, and most counties in the southcentral region saw one or fewer new cases.
Dauphin County again saw the highest increase in cases, rising by 14 cases to 1,137 positives in the county.
York County also continues to see more new cases than most of the region, with 13 new cases reported Tuesday, bringing its total to 943.
Franklin County had also been outpacing the rest of the region in new cases, but in Tuesday's report, it rose by only six new cases, while Lebanon County made an unusual jump of 10 new cases when it had previously been only reporting increases of two to three cases each day.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 26):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 6 new cases; 233 total cases; 2,831 negatives; 7 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 37 total cases; 662 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 48 total cases; 2,467 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 4 new cases; 602 total cases; 4,452 negatives; 46 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 15 new cases; 1,137 total cases; 9,253 negatives; 63 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 6 new cases; 746 total cases; 4,770 negatives; 29 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 15 total cases; 198 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 228 total cases; 769 negatives; 1 death
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 95 total cases; 318 negatives; 4 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 10 new cases; 922 total cases; 4,277 negatives; 27 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 58 total cases; 1,163 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 48 total cases; 645 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 13 new cases; 943 total cases; 12,577 negatives and 22 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through May 22):
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 50 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 89 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 23 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 52 resident cases; 15 staff cases; 7 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 80 resident cases; 25 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
Case counts by region (through May 26):
- Northcentral — 6 new positives; 1,020 total positives; 13,740 negatives; 17 inconclusive
- Northeast — 41 new positives; 12,737 total positives; 51,944 negatives; 139 inconclusive
- Northwest — 7 new positives; 449 total positives; 11,649 negatives; 20 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 52 new positives; 4,933 positives; 44,382 negatives; 79 inconclusive
- Southeast — 310 new positives; 44,306 total positives; 160,257 negatives; 911 inconclusive
- Southwest — 16 new positives; 3,334 total positives; 57,863 negatives; 46 inconclusive
ZIP code-level counts (through May 26):
- 17013: 96 positives, 686 negatives - +16 since May 21
- 17015: 31 positives, 319 negatives - +5 since May 21
- 17050: 58 positives, 517 negatives - +1 since May 25
- 17055: 57 positives, 608 negatives - +1 since May 21
- 17011: 130 positives, 772 negatives - +6 since May 21
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 78 negatives
- 17065: 6 positives, 60 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 76 negatives
- 17241: 20 positives, 217 negatives - +3 since May 21
- 17257: 153 positives, 287 negatives - +1 since May 26
- 17240: 5 positives, 23 negatives
- 17025: 20 positives, 248 negatives - +3 since May 21
- 17070: 26 positives, 302 negatives - +2 since May 25
- 17043: 7 positives, 137 negatives
- 17019: 22 positives, 244 negatives - +2 since May 21
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.