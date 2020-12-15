State officials confident vaccine will be shipped to hospitals during winter weather

State officials on Tuesday said they were confident that vaccine shipments and distributions will make it to hospitals this week despite heavy snowfall expected with Wednesday's winter storm.

Gov. Tom Wolf said a number of agencies, including PennDOT, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and State Police, with possible help from the Pennsylvania National Guard, will be able to help make sure that the COVID-19 vaccines make it to their destinations across the state on Wednesday.

When it comes to shipping the vaccines, it's helpful that the storm is coming Wednesday and not later in the week.

PEMA Director Randy Padfield said there were a couple vaccine shipments Monday and Tuesday to hospitals, and about seven or eight deliveries are scheduled for Wednesday, but a much larger number of vaccine shipments aren't expected to take place until Thursday. He said the state won't have much concrete information about where the vaccines are going before they are expected to be on their way, but he said there are contingency plans in place to help make sure they arrive on time, regardless of the weather.