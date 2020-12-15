State officials confident vaccine will be shipped to hospitals during winter weather

State officials on Tuesday said they were confident that vaccine shipments and distributions will make it to hospitals this week despite heavy snowfall expected with Wednesday's winter storm.
Gov. Tom Wolf said a number of agencies, including PennDOT, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and State Police, with possible help from the Pennsylvania National Guard, will be able to help make sure that the COVID-19 vaccines make it to their destinations across the state on Wednesday.
When it comes to shipping the vaccines, it's helpful that the storm is coming Wednesday and not later in the week.
PEMA Director Randy Padfield said there were a couple vaccine shipments Monday and Tuesday to hospitals, and about seven or eight deliveries are scheduled for Wednesday, but a much larger number of vaccine shipments aren't expected to take place until Thursday. He said the state won't have much concrete information about where the vaccines are going before they are expected to be on their way, but he said there are contingency plans in place to help make sure they arrive on time, regardless of the weather.
One of the hiccups to the plan may involve simply having the staff at hospitals to inoculate once the vaccines arrive, but Padfield said the vaccines are able to stay for some time in its shipping form, and health officials said previously that many hospitals have the cold storage available to store Pfizer's vaccine at the required -94 degrees Fahrenheit.
According to health officials, 87 hospitals will receive the vaccine this week as part of the state's Phase 1A plan of distribution. Residents and staff at long-term care facilities are also part of Phase 1A, but officials are focusing the first doses on health care workers at hospitals.
Local numbers
As vaccine distribution continues, the county and state continue to see increases in cases and hospitalizations.
The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that Cumberland County saw 111 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths.
The number of new cases is slightly smaller than in past days, but the total number of tests is also lower. Unlike Sunday's report that had hundreds of more tests reported than usual, Tuesday's total number of test results released in the data was near a low of 151 tests. Comparing just the number of negative tests (76) and confirmed positive tests (75), the county saw about 50% of its tests come back positive Tuesday.
In the southcentral region, York County had 289 new cases and 10 additional deaths Tuesday, Blair County 218 cases, Franklin County 194 cases, Dauphin County 184, and Lebanon County 103 cases.
The Health Department reported 9,556 additional cases of COVID-19 for the state Tuesday, with 270 additional deaths.
In nursing and personal care homes, the department reports 44,591 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,136 cases among employees, for a total of 52,727 at 1,409 facilities in all 67 counties. Of the state's 12,890 total deaths, 7,532 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
A brighter spot in Tuesday's update from the state is that the region is farther away from triggering a reduction of elective procedures at area hospitals. The state reported that all three metrics are in the green for monitoring COVID-19 cases at hospitals in the Keystone Health Care Coalition, which covers the southcentral region and Centre and Lancaster counties.
On Tuesday, there was a drop in COVID-19 admissions at regional hospitals a day after a surge of 274.5% in admissions. Potentially because of the previous surge, there are fewer medical/surgical beds available, with only 25.5% available, a drop from 29.1% the day before. The state won't be worried until this metric reaches 10% or lower.
One of the issues plaguing the region had been staffing, but the percentage of hospitals reporting shortages has remained relatively stable in the last three days at 31.8%. That percentage, however, is still high — 33% is when it becomes a concern.
In Cumberland County, the number of hospitalizations increased by five from Monday. There were 158 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tuesday's report. Of those, 27 are in the ICU, an increase of three, and 17 are on ventilators.
