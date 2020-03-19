State labor department says it is working to increase capacity as unemployment filings balloon

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry acknowledged Thursday that laid-off workers have been having a difficult time getting through to the state’s hotline for unemployment claims, as business shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic continue.

The situation should improve as more Labor and Industry employees get set up to work from home, the agency said, but Gov. Tom Wolf’s order Wednesday to mandate shutdowns of all non-life-sustaining business in the state will likely spike the agency’s workload even higher.

During a conference call with reporters on Thursday, department officials also said they have been told by the federal Department of Labor to stop giving out the number of jobless claims being filed because the information is a “leading economic indicator.”

On Wednesday, the department said that it had processed 121,000 claims since issuing guidance on Monday for unemployment insurance related to the pandemic. In comparison, federal data shows that Pennsylvania processed 12,000 claims in the entire first week of March.

Federal data also shows just under 138,000 people receiving unemployment insurance compensation in Pennsylvania at the end of February, meaning that the state likely doubled its unemployment rolls in 48 hours between Monday and Wednesday.