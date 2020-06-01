State highlights work with seniors

Though the state Department of Health has not provided an update on COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities since last Tuesday, state health and aging officials on Monday touted their efforts to protect residents of such facilities and released guidelines for reopening.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine and Secretary of Aging Robert Torres spoke during a news conference Monday about changes being made to regulations of nursing facilities, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Because long-term care is a part of so many Pennsylvanians’ lives, we have steadfastly sought to make this care the best it possibly can be. That’s why we’ve implemented recommendations from the Auditor General and are in the process of rewriting regulations based on a report from the Nursing Home Task Force and, that’s why we’ve enforced our existing policies,” Levine said.
Levine said the majority of the state’s long-term care facilities are following existing policies and have successfully prevent COVID-19 from becoming widespread, though she said some facilities’ outbreaks were harder to contain.
Levine explained that the department reaches out to every long-term care facility that reports a case of COVID-19 and conducts an assessment of the situation. She said the department also offers a number of resources, which could include working with the state’s infection control consultant, ECRI, as well as with the department’s own infection control teams or deployment of the Pennsylvania National Guard to assist with staffing.
Torres said the state Department of Aging is working on guidelines for long-term care facilities to safely reopen in the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan for the state.
“In preparation for Pennsylvania’s phased-in reopening, the Department of Aging, in collaboration with representatives of area agencies on aging and adult day centers, has developed procedures and best practices for resuming operations of adult day centers, senior community centers, aging services that involve in-person consumer contacts and in-home visits, and protective services,” he said. “This has all been done with the overriding objective of ensuring the health and safety of both participants and staff. The process of reopening will be conducted gradually, strategically and cautiously, while allowing flexibility at the local level to keep older adults and staff safe.”
The state reported that some alternative services and practices implemented during the pandemic, such as different methods of getting meals to seniors, will continue for some time since residents may have ongoing concerns or fears of the virus.
The highlights from Levine and Torres come as the state reports another day of fewer COVID-19 positives. Of the 356 new cases across the state, and 12 additional deaths, six of the positives and two of the deaths were in Cumberland County.
With no new data on long-term care facilities, there wasn’t a way to tell Monday if those deaths occurred in such facilities.
With 6 positives out of 139 total test results Monday, Cumberland County showed a positive test percentage of 4.3 percent. The county now has 635 total positive cases and 52 deaths. It’s the ninth straight day Cumberland has shown single-digit increases in positive case numbers.
The southcentral region saw 47 new cases in Monday’s report, with 26 of those coming from Dauphin County. Dauphin had its seventh straight day with increases of 19 or more positive cases. Dauphin reported a positive test percentage in Monday’s results of 13.4 percent (26 out of 194). It’s per-capita rate per 100,000 people over the past 14 days sits at 116.
