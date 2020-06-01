State highlights work with seniors

Torres said the state Department of Aging is working on guidelines for long-term care facilities to safely reopen in the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan for the state.

“In preparation for Pennsylvania’s phased-in reopening, the Department of Aging, in collaboration with representatives of area agencies on aging and adult day centers, has developed procedures and best practices for resuming operations of adult day centers, senior community centers, aging services that involve in-person consumer contacts and in-home visits, and protective services,” he said. “This has all been done with the overriding objective of ensuring the health and safety of both participants and staff. The process of reopening will be conducted gradually, strategically and cautiously, while allowing flexibility at the local level to keep older adults and staff safe.”

The state reported that some alternative services and practices implemented during the pandemic, such as different methods of getting meals to seniors, will continue for some time since residents may have ongoing concerns or fears of the virus.

The highlights from Levine and Torres come as the state reports another day of fewer COVID-19 positives. Of the 356 new cases across the state, and 12 additional deaths, six of the positives and two of the deaths were in Cumberland County.