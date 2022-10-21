State grant received to help promote Cumberland Valley Beer Trail

The Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp. recently received a grant from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to enhance its Cumberland Valley Beer Trail marketing efforts.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced this week that the board approved grants totaling $1,788,924 for 21 projects to increase the production of Pennsylvania-made malt and brewed beverages and enhance promotion of the Pennsylvania beer and wine industries.

The development corporation will use the $40,000 grant to increase awareness of the Cumberland Valley Beer Trail through marketing efforts, including vinyl wraps on 12 full-time rideshare vehicles in out-of-state target markets and to conduct a photo/video shoot highlighting participating locations for future marketing use across all marketing media.

The corporation launched the Cumberland Valley Beer Trail in 2017 to capitalized on the success of the emerging microbrewery scene in Carlisle and Cumberland County. What started out as a travel itinerary on a blog became a game where participants can access an online passport and check in at up to 30 locations. For every five to 10 check-ins, users can earn prizes.

In 2021, the Beer Trail generated about $167,000 in revenue for the local economy, said Kristen Rowe, director of destination marketing for the bureau.

Act 39 of 2016 created the Pennsylvania Malt and Brewed Beverages Industry Promotion Board within the department of Agriculture and authorized the Liquor Control Board to approve up to $1 million annually for development and marketing of the Pennsylvania beer industry. The Pennsylvania fiscal code also allows for unallocated beer grant funds to be made available in subsequent years.

"Since 2017 we have awarded more than $12 million to projects that support Pennsylvania’s growing wine and beer industries as they explore research, improve products and raise awareness,” Wolf said. “This is an investment that helps growers meet increasingly complex challenges, provides higher-quality and better-tasting products, and connects consumers with Pennsylvania wines and craft beverages that are among the finest in the nation.”

Pennsylvania ranks second in the nation for volume of craft beer production, having produced 3.2 million barrels in 2021 for a $5.5 million economic impact, according to a news release from the state.

Fifth in the nation for wine production, more than two million people visit Pennsylvania wineries annually generating more than $476.5 million in tourism revenue. The economic impact of wine in the state is more than $1.4 billion.