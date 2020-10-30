State election official continue push to return ballots early, start pre-canvassing

With four days to go until Election Day, the main message from Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar is for voters to turn in absentee or mail-in ballots now.
“I urge everybody who is voting by mail to return your ballot now. Do not wait,” she said in a press call Friday. “Don’t gamble with your vote. Don’t think about the court decisions. Just get your ballot in.”
To date, 3,095,829 applications for mail-in or absentee ballots have been received and of them 3,068,227 have been approved for mailing.
About 73%, or 2,236,162, of the ballots have been returned, Boockvar said. Democrats have turned in ballots at a nearly 3-to-1 ratio with 1,499,062 ballots returned as compared to 502,687 Republican ballots.
Boockvar said she feels “really good” about where the state is as far as the rate of return for the absentee or mail-in ballots. By comparison, nearly half of all the ballots for the June primary were received in the week before the primary with most ballots coming in on the day before the primary itself.
“To be at 73% four days out is fantastic,” she said.
Boockvar urged those who still have ballots to hand deliver them to designated drop boxes.
Support Local Journalism
“This is far too late at this point to trust something as sacred as your fundamental right to vote to the mail,” she said.
She also cautioned voters not to wait until Election Day to drop off ballots when they might face long lines even at those locations. The boxes have to be locked at 8 p.m., she said, so voters in line would not be able to drop them off after that time.
“I urge everybody: Don’t be in that position,” she said.
Questions about when counties will start tabulating those mailed or dropped off ballots continue to be a concern, and the state is reaching out to counties to plead their case for pre-canvassing mail-in ballots on Election Day.
Boockvar said about seven counties, of which Cumberland County is the largest, are talking about not pre-canvassing or canvassing on Election Day.
Knowing that some of those counties have cited a lack of resources for their decision, Boockvar said four of the seven counties have not sought federal grants that became available earlier this year.
According to the Department of State website, Cumberland County received $145,309.06 in an election security grant and $124,517.21 in a CARES act grant. The Help America Vote Act 2020 CARES Act Grant Fund provided $6 million to help counties with COVID-19-related expenses, including additional expenses incurred due to mail-in voting, while the Help America Vote Act 2020 Election Security Grant Fund provided $7 million to secure and improve election administration.
Boockvar said private funding through the Center for Tech and Civic Life is also still available for the counties.
Boockvar said it’s not too late for the counties to change their plans even if they can only finish a portion of the count.
“The more mail in/absentee ballots they have the more it matters,” she said.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.