State election official continue push to return ballots early, start pre-canvassing

With four days to go until Election Day, the main message from Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar is for voters to turn in absentee or mail-in ballots now.

“I urge everybody who is voting by mail to return your ballot now. Do not wait,” she said in a press call Friday. “Don’t gamble with your vote. Don’t think about the court decisions. Just get your ballot in.”

To date, 3,095,829 applications for mail-in or absentee ballots have been received and of them 3,068,227 have been approved for mailing.

About 73%, or 2,236,162, of the ballots have been returned, Boockvar said. Democrats have turned in ballots at a nearly 3-to-1 ratio with 1,499,062 ballots returned as compared to 502,687 Republican ballots.

Boockvar said she feels “really good” about where the state is as far as the rate of return for the absentee or mail-in ballots. By comparison, nearly half of all the ballots for the June primary were received in the week before the primary with most ballots coming in on the day before the primary itself.

“To be at 73% four days out is fantastic,” she said.

Boockvar urged those who still have ballots to hand deliver them to designated drop boxes.

