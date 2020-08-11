State doubts fast action on Trump unemployment aid order

Pennsylvania’s labor department doesn’t believe it has the ability, practically or legally, to quickly enact the financial aid for the unemployed outlined in President Donald Trump’s executive order over the weekend.
The executive orders from the White House came as talks between the president and both houses of Congress over the next phase of COVID-19 economic relief stalled. The additional $600 per week in unemployment insurance, provided by the federal government under the CARES Act passed in March, expired at the end of July.
One of Trump’s orders seeks to add an additional $400 in weekly unemployment support. But this is not technically unemployment insurance, which is a joint state-federal program whose operation is set by Congress, but rather federal disaster relief dollars that the president has unilateral power to allocate.
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, which runs the state’s unemployment insurance system, said it is awaiting further guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor and the Federal Emergency Management Agency as to how the money is supposed to get to the unemployed.
“However, we already know that what is outlined in the memorandum does not fall under USDOL’s unemployment insurance program, which mandates Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation program and the new COVID-19-related unemployment benefits programs created under the CARES Act,” Penny Ickes, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania DLI, said in an email.
The problem is that the statutory authority for Trump’s order is the Stafford Act, which relates to disaster relief. The order directs up to $44 billion out of the Department of Homeland Security’s Disaster Relief Fund, administered by FEMA, to be used as assistance for those who are eligible for unemployment compensation, including the recently expired CARES Act programs.
Under Trump’s plan, the disaster relief funds would be issued with their normal 75-25 cost share; the federal government would provide $300 per week per worker, and another $100 would be provided by states out of money already allocated to them by the CARES Act, but which has not been spent.
Allocating money out of Pennsylvania’s remaining CARES Act dollars would require action by the Legislature, according to Labor and Industry.
White House advisers have indicated that additional flexibility will be introduced. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told national media on Tuesday that the state share could be waived if states had already paid a recipient at least $100 per week in benefits.
But another problem, according to the Department of Labor and Industry, is that Trump isn’t extending the existing CARES Act unemployment boosters; he’s creating a new disaster relief program under the Stafford Act.
“That means this is not an extension of the existing program, but is a new program as currently outlined in the president’s memorandum,” Ickes wrote. “It would have to be created from scratch and run parallel with Pennsylvania’s existing unemployment benefits programs. This is not something that any state will be able to do quickly.”
Even before talks on another round of federal pandemic relief funding stalled last week, concerns were raised that complicating the enhanced unemployment payments would result in further processing delays.
Democratic legislators and governors, including Gov. Tom Wolf, have called for the $600 per week flat addition to unemployment payments, created under the CARES Act, to be extended as-is, saying it’s the most sure-fire and simple measure to keep households solvent during the pandemic.
The Republican majority in the U.S. Senate introduced a more conservative measure as part of the proposed HEALS Act, a successor to the CARES Act that would, among other things, provide a $200 per week unemployment bonus temporarily until states can adopt a new formula that will replace 70% of workers’ wages.
No legislation has emerged from that, however, as negotiations grind on.
The Midstate economy continues to suffer from the pandemic-induced fallout, as does the rest of the nation. The unemployment rate in June for the Harrisburg-Carlisle metro area, which encompasses Cumberland, Dauphin, and Perry counties, was 11.5%, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
July’s nationwide data shows the national unemployment rate dropping slightly from 11.1% in June to 10.2% last month, with payrolls recovering about 9.3 million jobs in May, June and July after losing more than 20 million in March and April.
An estimated 16.3 million Americans were still unemployed in July; on the last day of June, according to BLS data, an estimated 5.9 million job openings existed.
