State doubts fast action on Trump unemployment aid order

The problem is that the statutory authority for Trump’s order is the Stafford Act, which relates to disaster relief. The order directs up to $44 billion out of the Department of Homeland Security’s Disaster Relief Fund, administered by FEMA, to be used as assistance for those who are eligible for unemployment compensation, including the recently expired CARES Act programs.

Under Trump’s plan, the disaster relief funds would be issued with their normal 75-25 cost share; the federal government would provide $300 per week per worker, and another $100 would be provided by states out of money already allocated to them by the CARES Act, but which has not been spent.

Allocating money out of Pennsylvania’s remaining CARES Act dollars would require action by the Legislature, according to Labor and Industry.

White House advisers have indicated that additional flexibility will be introduced. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told national media on Tuesday that the state share could be waived if states had already paid a recipient at least $100 per week in benefits.

But another problem, according to the Department of Labor and Industry, is that Trump isn’t extending the existing CARES Act unemployment boosters; he’s creating a new disaster relief program under the Stafford Act.