State DOH: Masking orders will apply to schools as districts prepare for likelihood of 'hybrid' instruction

“There are things people can do right now to actually help our kids get back to the classroom,” Levine said, mainly wearing a mask and avoiding places where masking is not observed.

The guidelines for schools released Thursday stress physical distance between students, including in the classroom, the cafeteria, on buses and elsewhere.

Schools should consider holding classes in larger areas, such as gyms or auditoriums, to maximize physical distance between students; creating one-way walking patterns in hallways; and serving packaged meals in classrooms, according to the department of health

The state also recommends that symptom screenings be conducted, which could include temperature checks depending on the school’s situation, Education Secretary Pedro Rivera said.

The guidelines are intended to allow a hybrid model, in which students get a mix of in-school and remote learning. Rivera said Thursday that is likely the best approach because it provides flexibility amid uncertainty on how the pandemic will progress.

“It absolutely can and will vary,” between districts, Rivera said.

His department requires all school entities in the state to submit plans prior to the beginning of instruction in late August.