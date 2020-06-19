State Department of Health, Carlisle Events reach settlement over Spring Carlisle car show

The health department lawsuit, filed Wednesday, sought to have the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court enjoin Carlisle Events to follow the department’s pandemic rules limiting gatherings to no more than 250 people for the “green phase” of the state’s tiered re-opening plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spring Carlisle, which had been postponed from its usual April date due to the pandemic, opened Wednesday to crowds of clearly more than 250, although Garland said attendance was projected to be down significantly from its usual six-figure count.

The court filing sought injunctive relief based in part on the “immediate and irreparable harm” doctrine, with the Department of Health writing that “allowing [the event] to gather crowds that are several hundred times the applicable limit will undoubtedly cause irreparable harm in the form of increased spread of COVID-19.”

The suit charges that Carlisle Events inquired with the state Department of Community and Economic Development on June 9 about a waiver for its event, but was denied, something the health department viewed as an admission of guilt.

A hearing on the suit Thursday was delayed due to a conflict of interest matter regarding Carlisle Events’ attorneys.