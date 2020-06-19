State Department of Health, Carlisle Events reach settlement over Spring Carlisle car show

A Commonwealth Court hearing scheduled for noon Friday was canceled due to a settlement agreement being reached between the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Carlisle Events over the Spring Carlisle car show.
A continuance of the hearing was requested because the parties “have reached a settlement agreement in principle,” according to a Friday court filing that arrived just minutes before the hearing was scheduled to begin.
Commonwealth Court Judge Anne Covey granted the continuance.
The terms of the settlement are not expected to be publicly disclosed at the request of the health department, Carlisle Events CFO Harold Brandt said Friday afternoon.
In a statement, the Department of Health said it is “pleased to have worked with Carlisle Events to improve its efforts to protect Spring Carlisle vendors and patrons and the public from COVID-19. As a result of those efforts the department and Carlisle Events have resolved the current litigation.”
Carlisle Events spokesman Mike Garland said that no further changes to the company’s safety plan — which included the installation of sanitizer stations at the Carlisle Fairgrounds, the use of gloves by ticket-takers, and other measures — were anticipated.
“Our events will continue as promoted and our health and safety measures will continue as they are,” Garland said.
The health department lawsuit, filed Wednesday, sought to have the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court enjoin Carlisle Events to follow the department’s pandemic rules limiting gatherings to no more than 250 people for the “green phase” of the state’s tiered re-opening plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spring Carlisle, which had been postponed from its usual April date due to the pandemic, opened Wednesday to crowds of clearly more than 250, although Garland said attendance was projected to be down significantly from its usual six-figure count.
The court filing sought injunctive relief based in part on the “immediate and irreparable harm” doctrine, with the Department of Health writing that “allowing [the event] to gather crowds that are several hundred times the applicable limit will undoubtedly cause irreparable harm in the form of increased spread of COVID-19.”
The suit charges that Carlisle Events inquired with the state Department of Community and Economic Development on June 9 about a waiver for its event, but was denied, something the health department viewed as an admission of guilt.
A hearing on the suit Thursday was delayed due to a conflict of interest matter regarding Carlisle Events’ attorneys.
However, Commonwealth Court Judge Anne Covey declined to issue an immediate injunction Thursday to limit Carlisle Events’ operations, criticizing the timing and applicability of the health department’s request.
Covey cast doubt on the necessity of an injunction, questioning the health department’s attorney on why the department had not taken similar measures against other venues, such as malls and amusement parks, or attempted to place limits on recent protests against police brutality.
The health department asserted that First Amendment concerns precluded it from addressing the health risks involved with protests, and that other large venues were being asked to comply with the green phase orders by dividing attendees into sections of less than 250 people.
