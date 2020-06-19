State Department of Health, Carlisle Events reach settlement agreement in principle over Spring Carlisle car show

A Commonwealth Court hearing scheduled for noon Friday has been canceled due to a settlement agreement in principle reached between the state Department of Health and Carlisle Events over the Spring Carlisle car show.
A request for continuance of the hearing was granted because the parties "have reached a settlement agreement in principle," although a written agreement is not yet available.
The continuance filing was announced just minutes before Friday's court session was set to begin.
The DOH lawsuit, filed Wednesday, sought to have the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court enjoin Carlisle Events to follow the department’s pandemic rules limiting gatherings to no more than 250 people for the “green phase” of the state’s tiered re-opening plan.
Spring Carlisle, which had been postponed from its usual April date due to the pandemic, opened Wednesday to crowds of clearly more than 250, although Carlisle Events spokesman Michael Garland said attendance was projected to be down significantly from its usual six-figure count.
The court filing sought injunctive relief based in part on the “immediate and irreparable harm” doctrine, with the Department of Health writing that “allowing [the event] to gather crowds that are several hundred times the applicable limit will undoubtedly cause irreparable harm in the form of increased spread of COVID-19.”
The suit also charges that Carlisle Events inquired with the state Department of Community and Economic Development on June 9 about a waiver for its event, but was denied.
