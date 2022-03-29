Route 11 resurfacing to begin Monday

HARRISBURG — A 1.7-mile resurfacing project on Route 11 (Carlisle Pike) in Cumberland County is to begin Monday, PennDOT said.

The project extends from Route 114 in Silver Spring Township to Route 581 in Hampden Township. It consists of Superpave overlay, base replacement, milling, drainage improvements, ADA ramp updates, pavement markings, and other construction.

Weather permitting, the contractor is to begin work on ADA curb ramps from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There will be no impacts to traffic during this phase of the project.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc. of New Enterprise is the prime contractor on the $2,920,682 project. Work is expected to be completed by Aug. 12.

