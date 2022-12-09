 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police: 2 firefighters die in Pa. house fire; authorities ID body found outside

  • Updated
  • 0
Deadly Fire Pennsylvania

This photo provided by the Frederick County, Md., Division of Fire/Rescue Services shows New Tripoli Fire Company Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris. Paris is one of two firefighters who died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, responding to a house fire, Pennsylvania State Police said. 

 Frederick County Division of Fire/Rescue Services via AP

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Two firefighters died responding to a house fire Wednesday in rural eastern Pennsylvania where a man's body was found outside, state police said.

The New Tripoli Fire Company members who lost their lives were identified as Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and Marvin Gruber, 59, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm said.

The body of another person was discovered Wednesday on the large plot of land surrounding the home in West Penn Township near Tamaqua, a small coal-region town about 85 miles (137 kilometers) from Philadelphia.

He was identified Thursday as Christopher Kammerdiener, 35, according to Deputy Coroner Michael Bowman, who said Kammerdiener lived at the house that caught fire.

Cumberland County first responders gather to honor those who have passed away in recent years or died in the line of duty and to add EMT Johnathian Myers of East Pennsboro Township's name to the memorial. Myers died in the line of duty last year and was posthumously awarded the medal of honor during the ceremony Wednesday evening. The county said first responders earn this medal for "distinguished acts of honor and heroism, performed with courage, and without hesitation or regard to their own personal safety."

Officials did not release further details on the investigation of Kammerdiener's death.

People are also reading…

Don Smith, Jr., a spokesperson for the Lehigh County Communications Center, said at a news conference Thursday that the two firefighters became trapped while trying to put out the blaze, and that other firefighters worked quickly to try to rescue them. They were rushed to the hospital, where they died, Smith said.

Officials said the causes of death and details of funeral arrangements would be released at a later date.

Paris lived and volunteered in New Tripoli but worked as a professional firefighter in Frederick County, Maryland. He joined the county's fire department as a recruit in February and had just graduated from the fire academy in September.

Survivors include his wife, two daughters, a sister and his parents.

“There are no words to describe the sadness myself and the members of Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services are feeling today," said Fire Chief Tom Coe. “Not only was Zach someone who was living out his dream of becoming a career firefighter, but he was also living out his dream as a family man.”

Gruber worked at Northampton Community College for 22 years, the last 15 in the Department of Public Safety.

“He died a hero in the line of duty, doing what he did best, helping and protecting others while selflessly serving his community with honor and integrity,” said Keith Morris, the school's public safety chief.

West Penn Township Police Chief James Bonner said two other people — “an uncle and nephew” — lived in the three-story single-family home. He said two other firefighters were treated for injuries.

They said more than 100 firefighters and officers responded shortly before 4 p.m., and Bonner called it an active crime scene. He said Pennsylvania State Police and the federal bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisting the investigation.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Trooper David Beohm's last name in a second reference.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Millions of children pushed into poverty after end of Child Tax Credit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News