 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Pennsylvania jobless rate fell, labor force grew in May

  • Updated
  • 0
Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry logo

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s workforce grew again in May as the state’s unemployment rate sank to another post-pandemic low, according to new state figures released Friday.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.6% from April’s rate, the state Department of Labor and Industry said.

The national rate was 3.6% in May. In a survey of households, the labor force grew by 30,000, as the number of employed grew by 40,000 to farther above 6.1 million and the number of unemployed fell by 10,000 to below 300,000.

The state’s labor force is rebounding after falling during the COVID-19 pandemic. It hit a record high of almost 6.6 million just before the pandemic hit, and still remains below 2008’s levels.

At just above 5.9 million, payrolls are at their highest point since hitting a record high of nearly 6.1 million just before the pandemic, according to state figures.

Pennsylvania has regained more than 80% of the 1.1 million jobs lost in the early months of the pandemic, figures show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Wealthy dad acquitted in final trial of college admissions bribery scandal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News