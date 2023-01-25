Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board awards license for casino near Penn State

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously Wednesday to award a category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo LLC to construct a casino near State College.

The casino will be in a 94,000-square-foot space that formerly housed Macy’s Department Store at the Nittany Mall located along College Avenue in College Township, just outside State College Borough.

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board officials said in a news release that the award concludes a process that began on Sept. 2, 2020, when businessman Ira Lubert secured the right to locate a casino with a winning bid of $10,000,101 at a Category 4 auction. Lubert filed an application with the board in January 2021 to locate it in Centre County.

A category 4 slot machine license permits 300 to 750 slot machines, the commission said in the news release. The entity could also petition for permission to operate up to 30 table games for an additional fee of $2.5 million with the capability of adding an additional 10 tables games after its first year of operation.

According to information presented Wednesday to the board, the casino, which will be operated by Bally’s Corp., will offer at opening:

750 slot machines

30 table games

retail facility sports wagering

stage for live music and special events

quick serve food and beverage outlets

Upfront construction costs are estimated at $35 million, and the facility expects to support 350 full-time equivalent construction jobs. The casino expects to eventually support the full-time equivalent employment of 350 people.

No target date for opening has been set, but SC Gaming representatives told the board it expects construction to last approximately 12 months when begun.

PGC officials said they conducted an in-depth background investigation of the application along with the collection of public input from citizens, community groups and public officials. A public input hearing was held in College Township on Aug. 16, 2021 and the receipt of written comments through June 12, 2022.

