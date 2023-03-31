As in years past, the regular firearms deer season accounted for the largest part of the 2022-23 deer kill. Firearms hunters took 251,520 deer, with 87,190 of those bucks and the remaining 164,340 being antlerless. Bowhunters accounted for a little over a third of the total kill with75,770 bucks and 69,870 antlerless deer with either bows or crossbows. The estimated muzzleloader take was 1,230 bucks and 24,560 antlerless.