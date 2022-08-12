 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Funerals to begin for victims of Pennsylvania blaze that killed 10

  • 0
House Fire Pennsylvania

Firefighters work on hot spots in the front section of a home that collapsed during an early morning fatal fire in Nescopeck on Aug. 5.

 Jimmy May, Bloomsburg Press Enterprise via AP

MANSFIELD, Pa. — Services were set to begin Friday for young siblings who died last week in a Pennsylvania house fire that also killed eight other people, as investigators continued to look for the cause.

The fast-moving, middle-of-the-night inferno destroyed the home in the small community of Nescopeck, where members of an extended family had gathered for a summertime sleepover.

The coroner determined that all 10 victims died of smoke inhalation. The Luzerne County district attorney, Sam Sanguedolce, has said a preliminary investigation suggests the fire broke out on the front porch. Three people were able to escape.

Coroner: All 10 Pa. fire victims died of smoke inhalation
Pennsylvania blaze kills firefighter's 10 relatives, 3 of them children

The cause remains under investigation, according to Sanguedolce.

As state police continued their probe, the first two funerals were set to get underway Friday afternoon, with mourners gathering at a funeral home in Mansfield to remember Ariana Trout, 7, and her brother, 5-year-old Bradley Trout.

People are also reading…

Ariana “loved learning about styling hair and makeup,” according to her obituary, while Bradley enjoyed spending time at the library and playing Pokemon GO. He would have turned 6 on Thursday.

More funerals were scheduled for Sunday and Monday, including a joint service for 19-year-old volunteer firefighter Dale Baker and his sister, Star Baker, 22. Their father, also a firefighter, was one of the first firefighters on the scene of the Aug. 5 blaze.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Demand for air conditioning surges in U.K. amid summer heat waves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News