DCNR offers wild ginseng harvesting guidance as season begins in Pa.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources offered harvesting guidelines Thursday as wild ginseng harvesting season begins in the state.

Wild ginseng harvesting season opened Thursday and runs until Nov. 30. American ginseng (Panax quinquefolius), is classified as “Pennsylvania Vulnerable” because it is in danger of decline as a result of frequent removal from its native habitats for commercial or personal use, the department said in a news release.

Officials said American ginseng has been protected since 1975 under an international treaty known as CITES, or Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, which requires its export to be regulated by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

Ginseng takes up to 10 years to reach maturity and environmental stresses such as habitat loss, climate change, deer browse and illegal harvesting decrease its chances of survival. Many people collect ginseng wild from forests while some choose to grow it in plots.

DCNR officials said people who harvest wild ginseng must follow these regulations and guidelines to maintain healthy populations:

• Collection is not permitted on state lands

• Collect only mature plants with at least three five-pronged leaves and red berries

• Collect only during harvest season (Sept. 1 through Nov. 30)

• Plant seeds near the harvested plant to ensure future ginseng plants

• Permits are not needed for collection, but you must get permission from a private landowner first

• Poaching is illegal

Ginseng dealers must obtain a license to sell or trade the plant. Failure to comply is a federal offense that carries penalties. Harvesting ginseng does not require a license, however DCNR said it oversees the Vulnerable Plant License Commercial Process, which grants licenses to those looking to sell or trade the plants.

Harvesting ginseng in Pennsylvania and taking it out of state without a vulnerable-plant license is prohibited. The licensing program collects transaction information from sales to track the quantities of wild ginseng and other vulnerable plants collected for export from Pennsylvania forestlands. Accuracy is critical to protecting vulnerable plants.