Change in CEO for Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation announced Monday that Elizabeth "Busy" Burr, a member of the company's board, has been appointed interim CEO, effective immediately.

Burr steps into the leadership role following the departure of former President and CEO Heyward Donigan from the company, Rite Aid said in a news release. The company, based out of Philadelphia and formerly out of Camp Hill, said it has initiated a search to identify a permanent CEO and has retained a leading executive search firm.

Donigan had been Rite Aid’s chief executive officer since August of 2019. In a statement, Donigan said she was “proud of all that we have achieved together” and believed “that the company is well positioned for the future.”

Rite Aid board Chairman Bruce Bodaken said the board and Donigan agreed “ that now is the right time to identify the next leader of the business.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that Rite Aid widened its annual loss forecast for the third quarter in a row, sending shares to their lowest levels in 48 years. Shares were trading at $3.53 in premarket trading on Monday, up 2.3% from their close on Friday but just 41 cents away from their all-time low.

Burr previously served as Vice President, Head of Health Ventures and Chief Innovation Officer at Humana, a for-profit U.S. health insurance company, Rite Aid said in the news release. Burr previously served as Managing Director of Citi Ventures and Global Head of Business Incubation of Citigroup Inc. as well as Entrepreneur-in-Residence at eBay Inc.

"With a deep understanding of the industry and our strategy, the board was unanimous in its belief that Busy is highly qualified to serve as interim CEO while the board conducts a search for a permanent successor," Bodaken said. "We are fortunate to have someone of her caliber to step into the role and are confident in Busy’s ability to lead the Company forward during this transition period.”

"Having served as a director since 2019, I have great respect for the important role Rite Aid plays as a full-service pharmacy improving health outcomes for millions of Americans," Burr said. "I will work with the board and management team to realize our vast potential while supporting our thousands of pharmacists and team members who are focused every day on meeting the needs of our communities and customers."