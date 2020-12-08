Staffing is biggest concern at Midstate hospitals as they deal with rise in COVID-19 cases

Even with the COVID-19 predictions and hospitalization modeling, Dr. Peter Dillon believes Penn State Health will have enough beds for patients.

Whether they have the staff to treat those patients may be another matter.

Dillon is the executive vice president and chief clinical officer at Penn State Health. While there are plans to make sure the health system can increase capacity for its COVID-19 patients, Dillon said during a news conference Tuesday that increasing staffing isn't quite as easy.

"This will be challenging," he said. "We're looking at every alternative to redeploy staff."

Such plans could include using ambulatory — also known as outpatient — staff to help hospital staff, though Dillon said they still have to keep in mind how to maintain ambulatory services for non-COVID patients during this pandemic. Outside staffing agencies are also an option, but Dillon said every hospital and health system is also looking at that option right now to help with staffing levels.

And staffing levels are again a matter for concern in the region.