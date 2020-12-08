Staffing is biggest concern at Midstate hospitals as they deal with rise in COVID-19 cases

Even with the COVID-19 predictions and hospitalization modeling, Dr. Peter Dillon believes Penn State Health will have enough beds for patients.
Whether they have the staff to treat those patients may be another matter.
Dillon is the executive vice president and chief clinical officer at Penn State Health. While there are plans to make sure the health system can increase capacity for its COVID-19 patients, Dillon said during a news conference Tuesday that increasing staffing isn't quite as easy.
"This will be challenging," he said. "We're looking at every alternative to redeploy staff."
Such plans could include using ambulatory — also known as outpatient — staff to help hospital staff, though Dillon said they still have to keep in mind how to maintain ambulatory services for non-COVID patients during this pandemic. Outside staffing agencies are also an option, but Dillon said every hospital and health system is also looking at that option right now to help with staffing levels.
And staffing levels are again a matter for concern in the region.
According to Tuesday's update from the state Department of Health, the Keystone Health Care Coalition, which includes hospitals in the southcentral region, as well as Centre and Lancaster counties, were again reporting staffing concerns. The Keystone HCC, which includes Cumberland County, was the only regional coalition in the state Tuesday to have more than a third of its hospitals report potential staffing challenges in the coming week. About 34.8% of hospitals in the region reported concerns over staffing, though the region's other metrics were still in positive areas, with a low reported surge of COVID-19 admissions and about 30.7% medical/surgical bed availability.
Dillon echoed reports of the stress health care workers face, but he and Dr. Thomas Ma, chair of the Department of Medicine at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, both said morale is still high among staff.
Ma said there are 12 teams of health care workers taking care of COVID-19 patients at Hershey Medical Center, and they've been able to keep death rates relatively low among patients. He said many of the health professionals see this pandemic as the reason they became a doctor or nurse, and others in the health system are volunteering to help hospital staff.
That doesn't mean they don't need a little help.
Lou Baverso is the COO of UPMC Pinnacle and president of the central region, which includes the hospitals in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. He calls any four of the hospitals home and has seen the struggles and successes of his staff at each.
The health system has an internal psychological association that helps with crisis response, as well as quiet places for staff to decompress and regroup after a long day.
The most help for which his staff asks, though, is to simply wear a mask.
"I can't say enough about our health care heroes," Baverso said. "Every one is dedicated to the community. I've seen the message — masks protect you and others."
The combination of social distancing and restrictions on large gatherings has forced organizers to either cancel or reinvent traditional holiday events.
"A more informed consumer combined with a more informed manufacturer and a more informed retailer should provide all of us with a greater sense of ease and ensure we can meet this growing demand," said Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association.
Businesses enter an unpredictable winter without much of the economic assistance that they had in the spring. That assistance was fueled by the federal CARES Act, the multitrillion dollar stimulus package the government passed in March and which has since largely been exhausted or expired.
Buzz60's Elizabeth Keatinge tells us what some experts recommend in order to get through a Covid winter.
