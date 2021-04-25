Spring Food Fest to feature PA Farm Show food fixtures

After the success of a Fall Food Fest last year and after residents were unable to get their Pennsylvania Farm Show favorites during the virtual event in January, the state Department of Agriculture will again host a festival bringing some of that food to the complex in Harrisburg.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced last week that the department has scheduled an outdoor Spring Food Fest on May 7 through May 9 in the North Lot of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center off Cameron Street in Harrisburg.

“While our virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show in January was an absolute success, we all missed the opportunity to taste Pennsylvania agriculture,” Redding said. “We’re excited to host a second Farm Show Food Fest this spring to satisfy cravings for the Farm Show foods that give us comfort.

The Spring Food Fest won't have the full offerings of a traditional Farm Show, but many of the fan favorites will be available for grab-and-go only. Some of the favorites available for purchase will be the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association's milkshakes, the Pennsylvania Livestock Association's sandwiches, PennAg's chicken tenders and pulled pork, Pennsylvania Cooperative Potato Growers' potato donuts and french fries, Snyder's Concessions' blooming onions and mushroom blended burgers and Pennsylvania FFA's pizza and lemonade.