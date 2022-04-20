 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Spring Carlisle kicks off car show season in Carlisle

  • Updated
  • 0

People holding parking signs near the Carlisle fairgrounds and cars lining the Harrisburg Pike heading into Carlisle signify one thing — car show season is in full swing this week.

Carlisle Events kicks off its local 2022 season with Spring Carlisle Collector Car Flea Market & Corral at the fairgrounds on Carlisle Springs Road. The event opened Wednesday morning and runs through noon on Sunday. The show runs 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

The show includes the automotive flea market/swap meet with 8,100 vendor spaces at the fairgrounds and a two-day auction Thursday and Friday at the Carlisle Expo Center. On Friday, Carlisle Events co-owner Bill Miller will take to the auction stage for his second bi-annual Bill Miller Auction.

Starting at midmorning, Miller, with the help of the Carlisle Auctions staff, will sell off some items from his personal collection. The sale includes "automobilia," collectibles, autographed items, and some pieces of Carlisle Events history. Miller will also have at least one vehicle from his personal collection consigned to Carlisle Auctions’ offering.

People are also reading…

American’s Automotive Hometown auction house expects to move 400 or more classic and collector cars across the block during the auction Thursday and Friday. The Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction features an all-truck hour on Thursday, a planned charity consignment, and cars and trucks that span every era of automotive production.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for April 14

Sentinel police log for April 14

Today's Sentinel police log includes an incident of marshals searching for a fleeing subject and a sexual assault arrest in Lower Allen.

Watch Now: Related Video

French presidential election: Macron, Le Pen to face off in crucial debate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News