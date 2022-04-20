Spring Carlisle kicks off car show season in Carlisle

People holding parking signs near the Carlisle fairgrounds and cars lining the Harrisburg Pike heading into Carlisle signify one thing — car show season is in full swing this week.

Carlisle Events kicks off its local 2022 season with Spring Carlisle Collector Car Flea Market & Corral at the fairgrounds on Carlisle Springs Road. The event opened Wednesday morning and runs through noon on Sunday. The show runs 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

The show includes the automotive flea market/swap meet with 8,100 vendor spaces at the fairgrounds and a two-day auction Thursday and Friday at the Carlisle Expo Center. On Friday, Carlisle Events co-owner Bill Miller will take to the auction stage for his second bi-annual Bill Miller Auction.

Starting at midmorning, Miller, with the help of the Carlisle Auctions staff, will sell off some items from his personal collection. The sale includes "automobilia," collectibles, autographed items, and some pieces of Carlisle Events history. Miller will also have at least one vehicle from his personal collection consigned to Carlisle Auctions’ offering.

American’s Automotive Hometown auction house expects to move 400 or more classic and collector cars across the block during the auction Thursday and Friday. The Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction features an all-truck hour on Thursday, a planned charity consignment, and cars and trucks that span every era of automotive production.

