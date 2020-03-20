You are the owner of this article.
Spring arrives with high of 75 today, low in the 20s by Sunday morning in Cumberland County and wet snow possible by Monday
alert top story

March 20 forecast
ABC27

With Friday being the first full day of spring across the country, the ups and downs of typical spring weather have also arrived in Cumberland County.

The ABC27 forecast calls for temperatures Friday to reach 75 degrees by mid-afternoon after a batch of dense fog in the morning.

Meteorologist Dan Tomaso said winds will increase Friday afternoon with some gusty showers and storms are possible if everything comes together with the clearing and warmth lining up.

Things will turn cooler and back toward seasonable numbers for the weekend then, Tomaso says. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be near 50 degrees with cooler mornings and lows in the upper 20s. 

Monday features some cooler air to start out the day and a develop storm along the coast. If the timing is right as the storm approaches, some wet snow may develop with rain. A cold rain is the most likely impact from this storm, and as a result highs on Monday will likely stay in the low 40s.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

