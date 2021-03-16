Spring allergies could start early with mild weather

For spring, the outdoor allergens most likely to cause trouble are tree allergens and some grass allergens, according to Todoric. She said year-round allergens could also pose problems, and those include dust mites and sensitivity to cats and dogs.

She said the warm weather could play a part in how many patients come early to her practice.

“I think the weather plays a role in how the spring season is for allergies,” she said. “This little blip in warm weather is enough for some trees to start pollinating. It’s still a little bit early for spring allergies to be popping up.”

Depending on the weather and pollination, that could mean spring allergies go on for longer than what is usual for the season, Todoric said.

Treatments

Treating allergy symptoms can vary widely based on individual needs, Todoric said. There are a number of medications to help with immediate relief of allergy symptoms, though there are also long-term options that can help provide continued relief for about 15 to 20 years, she said.