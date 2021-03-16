Spring allergies could start early with mild weather

Mild weather and rising temperatures may be a welcome herald to the first day of spring this week, but those who suffer from spring allergies may also count on an early onset of those dreaded symptoms.
Dr. Krista Todoric of Medical Arts Allergy in Carlisle expects to see some new patients this year who have decided that they’ve had enough with the watery and itchy eyes, runny and stuffy nose, wheezing cough, rashes and sneezing fits. This year may mark a slight change from last year when COVID-19 shut down businesses and led more people to stay inside.
Todoric said people were likely more cautious last year about going outside, and some may still be unwilling to get an allergy evaluation until they get the COVID-19 vaccine. However, like most health care services, Medical Arts Allergy started offering more telemedicine services to patients to help them from their house or even their job.
“Before, telemedicine had only been covered by insurance in special scenarios,” she said. “But now it’s covered in general” with the help of emergency declarations from the state that urged telehealth visits. “As a practitioner, I think it’s fantastic.”
While telemedicine has been a boon for existing patients following up on allergy symptoms, in-person visits are still a must to gauge breathing issues possibly associated with asthma, as well as for evaluations of new patients for skin tests of possible allergens.
For spring, the outdoor allergens most likely to cause trouble are tree allergens and some grass allergens, according to Todoric. She said year-round allergens could also pose problems, and those include dust mites and sensitivity to cats and dogs.
She said the warm weather could play a part in how many patients come early to her practice.
“I think the weather plays a role in how the spring season is for allergies,” she said. “This little blip in warm weather is enough for some trees to start pollinating. It’s still a little bit early for spring allergies to be popping up.”
Depending on the weather and pollination, that could mean spring allergies go on for longer than what is usual for the season, Todoric said.
Treatments
Treating allergy symptoms can vary widely based on individual needs, Todoric said. There are a number of medications to help with immediate relief of allergy symptoms, though there are also long-term options that can help provide continued relief for about 15 to 20 years, she said.
Todoric said the more traditional treatment that is considered more permanent are the allergy shots that increase in dosage until the patient reaches the “maintenance” stage, at which shots will be administered for up to three to five years. Once the course is completed through five years, she said patients should see the effect it has on their immune system that could last for more than two decades without any further shots or medication.
Allergists can also offer sublingual immunotherapy, which builds up immunity to allergens through ways other than injections. Todoric said there are three classes of tablets that have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in building immunity, as well as drops. This type of therapy hasn’t been around as long as the allergy shots and are not quite as effective, though still could lead to 15 years of continued relief from allergy symptoms.
“We talk about all those options and what the best way is to move forward,” she said.
Patient First also recommends ways that allergy sufferers could avoid experiencing the worst of their symptoms. Some changes to the routine can include staying indoors on dry and windy days, delegating lawn mowing and gardening chores, showering after being outside, wearing a face mask for outdoor chores, using air conditioning in the house and car, washing bedding with hot water, vacuuming and cleaning frequently, using high-efficiency air filters, using mattress and pillow covers and taking over-the-counter antihistamines for forecasted high-pollen counts even before symptoms start.
Todoric said there are online resources that will help residents determine high-pollen days without opening a window. The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology has high-pollen counts on its website at www.aaaai.org, which includes a count out of York County that provides better local information and can include alerts when counts are high. Pollen.com also has pollen counts and forecasts across the country.