Spoons Cafe opens second location at U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center

More than a year and a half ago, Patrick LeBlanc, owner of Spoons Cafe on Pomfret Street in Carlisle, started the process to open a second location at the U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center.

Despite the pandemic, LeBlanc forged ahead, opening the new restaurant on Feb. 5.

"This started well before COVID, but it just happened to come to fruition now," he said. "If you're going to do it, you just have to do it."

The original location will remain open.

Since announcing the new location, LeBlanc said he's been finding that people don't understand that the museum at AHEC is free and that its restaurant is open to the public for both dining in and outside dining when the weather breaks.

LeBlanc said that up until the pandemic, Spoons had been doing well and he believes it will bounce back. In the meantime, the AHEC location offers some advantages.

Classes at the center offer a "built-in" potential for customers, plus the AHEC site has more space for outdoor dining with both a concrete patio and a pavilion near the cafe space.