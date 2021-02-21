Spoons Cafe opens second location at U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center

More than a year and a half ago, Patrick LeBlanc, owner of Spoons Cafe on Pomfret Street in Carlisle, started the process to open a second location at the U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center.
Despite the pandemic, LeBlanc forged ahead, opening the new restaurant on Feb. 5.
"This started well before COVID, but it just happened to come to fruition now," he said. "If you're going to do it, you just have to do it."
The original location will remain open.
Since announcing the new location, LeBlanc said he's been finding that people don't understand that the museum at AHEC is free and that its restaurant is open to the public for both dining in and outside dining when the weather breaks.
LeBlanc said that up until the pandemic, Spoons had been doing well and he believes it will bounce back. In the meantime, the AHEC location offers some advantages.
Classes at the center offer a "built-in" potential for customers, plus the AHEC site has more space for outdoor dining with both a concrete patio and a pavilion near the cafe space.
The popularity of the outdoor walking trails will offer new opportunities for LeBlanc, who said the restaurant would be open later in the evenings and on weekends to serve customers. The cafe is visible and accessible from the trail via a side door that will also make for more convenient takeout orders.
The cafe brings together dishes like soups, sandwiches and salads that Spoons is known for with snack bar-style items like hot dogs, nachos, soft pretzels and the like. LeBlanc said the cafe will also serve ice cream.
"It's a big investment," he said. "It's a risk and it's tough right now because the banks and lenders are not real anxious to do anything with food people right now, believe me."
Spoons never closed during the pandemic. It kept its employees on, started offering dinners to go and other new initiatives like a carry-out window on the side of the building.
Still, sales were down about 50%, LeBlanc said. As a small, downtown business, Spoons was too small to ever go past 25% occupancy. Dickinson College students weren't on campus and county employees were teleworking, complicating matters for the restaurant.
