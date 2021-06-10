Speranza founder praises community response to rescue of 400 animals from Southampton property

At first, Janine Guido had no words for what she saw on hell’s half-acre.

“It left me speechless,” she recalled. “I can’t describe how upsetting it was.”

As president and founder of Speranza Animal Rescue in Monroe Township, she received an emergency call around 4:30 p.m. June 4 from state troopers investigating a half-acre property on Sandbank Road in Southampton Township.

“I drove out there within 45 minutes,” Guido said. “The police were walking around. I was walking around with them. It was just a mess. It was pure hell.”

Here and there were dead farm animals co-mingled and crammed together, with hundreds of survivors clinging to life. The water that was provided was chocked with algae or contaminated by feces and decaying birds.

Livestock was kept in pens without grass, hay or sanitation, Guido said. “There was just poop — a couple feet worth. They were laying in it.”

Rabbits and birds were crowded into cages and crates, she said. “They had no food or water for at least 24 hours. Some of them had gotten trampled and suffocated.”