 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southcentral region, which includes Cumberland County, on brink of triggering hospital measures
alert top story

Southcentral region, which includes Cumberland County, on brink of triggering hospital measures

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 hospitalization

Kim Snyder, a registered nurse at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, enters the room of a patient in the COVID-19 unit on Oct. 28.

 provided by Penn State Health

Though the number of hospitalizations have decreased in Cumberland County, the region saw a large uptick in the rate of COVID-19 admissions at hospitals.

The state Department of Health reported Monday that there was a 274.5% surge of COVID-19 admissions in the Keystone Health Care Coalition, which includes Cumberland County and the southcentral region, as well as Centre and Lancaster counties.

Admission rates are one of three metrics the department tracks to determine if hospitals should reduce the number of elective procedures by 50%. In the Keystone HCC, the other two metrics are still in the green, though one is barely at that level. Staffing has been an on-and-off problem for the region, and on Monday, 31.8% of hospitals in the HCC reported staffing shortages. The state-set limit is at 33% of hospitals reporting issues, and a region needs only to meet two of the metrics before it triggers a state mandate on elective procedures.

The third metric — availability of medical/surgical beds — still remains above the 10% limit, with 29.1% of beds still available in the region.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine did not have a specific reason for the sudden increase in admissions, but she said the region is seeing significant levels of COVID-19 community transmission.

The state does not list which hospitals are reporting COVID-19 admission surges or staffing issues, but the department's online dashboard shows hospitalizations decreasing from Saturday's numbers.

The number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County decreased by six from Saturday. There were 153 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Monday's report. Of those, 24 are in the ICU, an increase of three, and 17 are on ventilators, a decrease of one.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: A Festival of Lights on Media Road, Carlisle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News