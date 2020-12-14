Southcentral region, which includes Cumberland County, on brink of triggering hospital measures

Though the number of hospitalizations have decreased in Cumberland County, the region saw a large uptick in the rate of COVID-19 admissions at hospitals.
The state Department of Health reported Monday that there was a 274.5% surge of COVID-19 admissions in the Keystone Health Care Coalition, which includes Cumberland County and the southcentral region, as well as Centre and Lancaster counties.
Admission rates are one of three metrics the department tracks to determine if hospitals should reduce the number of elective procedures by 50%. In the Keystone HCC, the other two metrics are still in the green, though one is barely at that level. Staffing has been an on-and-off problem for the region, and on Monday, 31.8% of hospitals in the HCC reported staffing shortages. The state-set limit is at 33% of hospitals reporting issues, and a region needs only to meet two of the metrics before it triggers a state mandate on elective procedures.
The third metric — availability of medical/surgical beds — still remains above the 10% limit, with 29.1% of beds still available in the region.
Support Local Journalism
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine did not have a specific reason for the sudden increase in admissions, but she said the region is seeing significant levels of COVID-19 community transmission.
The state does not list which hospitals are reporting COVID-19 admission surges or staffing issues, but the department's online dashboard shows hospitalizations decreasing from Saturday's numbers.
The number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County decreased by six from Saturday. There were 153 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Monday's report. Of those, 24 are in the ICU, an increase of three, and 17 are on ventilators, a decrease of one.
Historic look at pandemics
Before Pennsylvania officially got its first positive COVID-19 test, I took a deep dive into the history of modern global diseases.
Although the attempt was to show how other diseases spread and how they were contained, it was just as educational for me to learn what exactly was considered a pandemic and what wasn't, as well as what failed and what worked in mitigating the diseases.
In the last two decades, the bulk of the information regarding the causes, failures and successes of global spread of diseases was available after the concern and media attention had passed. Unlike the COVID-19 pandemic, which has lingered and surged over the last nine months, the others were better contained and more easily fell under the radar of those unaffected by the disease.
Just as it was interesting to read scientists' studies of what transpired with these other modern diseases, it may be as much of, if not more of a lesson in the future when officials determine the exact spread and rise across the globe, if politics in various countries allow such studies to take place.
Pushing for more information
The scope of information that the state Department of Health had to handle and make public was unprecedented. The department may have been used to reporting data on the seasonal flu and West Nile Virus cases, but a global pandemic was simply on a different scale.
And though the department has steadily grown its output of public information and data, not all of that was available at the beginning of the spread of COVID-19.
One area of chief concern was long-term care. With the governor's shutdown order, the majority of the worst cases were being detected in nursing homes.
The problem was, the only information the Department of Health offered to the public was a look at cases in each county - not by facility.
I think it was important for our newspaper, as well as plenty of others, to keep noting discrepancies and the need for further information that readers and residents wanted as concerns rose over the disease. With push from residents and others across the state, the department now has weekly updates to facilities (though they are still self-reporting) as well as other breakdowns of information covering age, co-morbidities and hospitalizations.
Need for primary care
When COVID-19 hit Pennsylvania and the country, there were obvious concerns over certain areas of health care: emergency treatment, hospital capacity, long-term nursing care, finances and availability of personal protective equipment.
With Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown order, however, primary care physicians sounded the alarm about a potentially unseen danger: waiting for non-COVID care.
Dr. Baxter Wellmon of Wellmon Medical Associates in Shippensburg contacted The Sentinel in hopes of getting his and other patients back to see their doctors, whether that meant just a phone call or assuring them of safety measures for an in-person visit.
From a reporting standpoint, it's not often we hear from doctors directly without having contacted them first, but Dr. Wellmon clearly had a passion for getting his message out that he hoped would save lives.
One nurse's sacrifice
Especially in the early months of COVID-19, convincing residents of the dangers of the disease was a difficult task.
With the shutdown order, few people knew someone first-hand who had the disease or worried for someone in an affected long-term care facility, and a pandemic on this scale had simply not been experienced by most people living today.
That's why it had been so important to hear from someone who both saw patients struggling with the disease and who struggled with it herself.
Jan Mercer, who volunteered to move from her department to help with COVID-19 patients at Holy Spirit Hospital, then-owned by Geisinger, was very open about the fear she saw in patients and her own fear she experienced after her diagnosis and hospitalization.
And, perhaps more importantly, she was very detailed about the aftermath of the disease - how it wasn't just the brush with death at the hospital, but its lasting effects on her lungs about which she wanted people to know.
Her story was the clearest sense early on just what dangers this disease truly posed to health care workers and residents in general.
Learning a new story
As coverage continued with COVID-19 and the election, The Sentinel staff got chances to write something a little different with a different focus. With our paper's Inspire quarterly section, we've been able to profile people known and unknown with stories we may not have heard before.
I hadn't heard Don Geistwhite's story before.
When I first arrived at The Sentinel as just a cub reporter, I was assigned to cover two municipalities - Mechanicsburg and Middlesex Township. The latter is where I would meet Geistwhite as one of the township supervisors.
More than 10 years later, I'd finally learn more about the man and his unusual path in the military. Not every story made it to print, but it was a joy to sit down with him and hear about the colorful characters he's met, all at a time when connecting with someone new (or someone from the past) wasn't an easy achievement.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.