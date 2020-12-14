Southcentral region, which includes Cumberland County, on brink of triggering hospital measures

Though the number of hospitalizations have decreased in Cumberland County, the region saw a large uptick in the rate of COVID-19 admissions at hospitals.

The state Department of Health reported Monday that there was a 274.5% surge of COVID-19 admissions in the Keystone Health Care Coalition, which includes Cumberland County and the southcentral region, as well as Centre and Lancaster counties.

Admission rates are one of three metrics the department tracks to determine if hospitals should reduce the number of elective procedures by 50%. In the Keystone HCC, the other two metrics are still in the green, though one is barely at that level. Staffing has been an on-and-off problem for the region, and on Monday, 31.8% of hospitals in the HCC reported staffing shortages. The state-set limit is at 33% of hospitals reporting issues, and a region needs only to meet two of the metrics before it triggers a state mandate on elective procedures.

The third metric — availability of medical/surgical beds — still remains above the 10% limit, with 29.1% of beds still available in the region.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine did not have a specific reason for the sudden increase in admissions, but she said the region is seeing significant levels of COVID-19 community transmission.