South Middleton zoning board approves variances for work at former WIOO station on York Road

The Zoning Hearing Board of South Middleton Township has approved a developer’s application this week for requested variances at the former operation site of a local radio station destroyed by a fire in 2012.
Previous operations for radio station WIOO were located in a converted house at 180 York Road in South Middleton that has remained vacant since hit by an electrical fire nearly a decade ago. Since then, the damaged structure has remained boarded up per township code regulations, according to Tim Duerr, the township’s director of community development/zoning officer.
Since then, the radio station has relocated to its present site at 728 N. Hanover St., operating under several AM and FM frequencies throughout the area.
On Monday night, South Middleton’s Zoning Hearing Board approved variances requested by applicant Harold Swidler, who is proposing to construct a 3,200-square-foot commercial building and raze the existing structure. So far, the developer has no definite plans for occupancy of the proposed building but it is limited to “professional offices and retail,” Duerr told The Sentinel on Tuesday.
The zoning board approved both requested variances, one of which overrides a municipal code requiring a 50-foot minimum setback from a street right-of-way in the township’s commercial suburban zoning district. Swilder was granted a variance for this “as close as 30 feet to the right-of-way line,” according to the township’s hearing notice.
The other approved variance approved Monday reduces the number of required parking spaces for the property from 18 to 15.
The developer’s next step for the proposed project would be to apply for a conditional use hearing that would be headed by the township’s board of supervisors.
Airport
In other news, the township has scheduled a public hearing at Thursday’s board of supervisors meeting to “consider a proposed plan of financing” for the township’s purchase of Carlisle Airport that is expected to close Sept. 30. The hearing starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at the township building, 520 Park Drive.
On July 29, township supervisors approved a resolution authorizing municipal borrowing “to provide funds for the township’s capital project consisting of the acquisition of Carlisle Airport and construction of improvements to the airport.”
The resolution authorizes the township to accept a related 25-year loan proposal from F&M Trust of up to $7.15 million to fund the acquisition of the airport, construction of planned improvements and sale closing costs. South Middleton must borrow funds to complete the airport purchase despite its awarded state grant monies because property acquisition requires “all money down,” township solicitor Bryan Salzmann said last month.
In March, township supervisors unanimously authorized a bill of sale for $3.5 million on the township’s behalf for the acquisition of the airport at 228 Petersburg Road. Last month, board members approved a second amendment to the agreement of sale that reduces the township’s purchase price to $2,881,069.70 due to confirmation of a $3 million grant it will receive from PennDOT’s Bureau of Aviation for this purpose.