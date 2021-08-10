South Middleton zoning board approves variances for work at former WIOO station on York Road

The other approved variance approved Monday reduces the number of required parking spaces for the property from 18 to 15.

The developer’s next step for the proposed project would be to apply for a conditional use hearing that would be headed by the township’s board of supervisors.

Airport

In other news, the township has scheduled a public hearing at Thursday’s board of supervisors meeting to “consider a proposed plan of financing” for the township’s purchase of Carlisle Airport that is expected to close Sept. 30. The hearing starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at the township building, 520 Park Drive.

On July 29, township supervisors approved a resolution authorizing municipal borrowing “to provide funds for the township’s capital project consisting of the acquisition of Carlisle Airport and construction of improvements to the airport.”

The resolution authorizes the township to accept a related 25-year loan proposal from F&M Trust of up to $7.15 million to fund the acquisition of the airport, construction of planned improvements and sale closing costs. South Middleton must borrow funds to complete the airport purchase despite its awarded state grant monies because property acquisition requires “all money down,” township solicitor Bryan Salzmann said last month.