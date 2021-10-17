South Middleton Township to purchase former school property; plans to incorporate it into trail system

South Middleton Township plans to expand its existing network of park and recreation facilities with the anticipated purchases of two local landmarks.

On Thursday night, South Middleton Township supervisors approved an amended agreement of sale for the Fair Oaks School property off Petersburg Road for $550,000 or at a cost not to exceed the property’s upcoming appraisal, which is part of a due diligence process the township must complete before the sale is finalized.

The township’s purchase includes the former Fair Oaks School site at 15 Oak Park Ave., as well as six lots fronting the school site on Petersburg Road, totaling around 27 acres. The property’s owner is Seventh Day Adventists and it is not in use, township manager Cory Adams said Thursday.

The township anticipates converting the existing 1964 school building into a community center and connecting the surrounding acreage to South Middleton’s existing pedestrian trail system, township engineer Brian O’Neill said recently. The property is considered “centrally located” in the township for this purpose.

Also on Thursday, township supervisors authorized Rettew Associates to conduct an environmental site assessment of the Fair Oaks School property for $9,960.

O’Neill said Friday that an environmental site assessment is “a standard study to examine if there are any potential environmental issues associated with the site, such as spills, underground tank issues, etc.” For the study, Rettew Associates will review site records from the state Department of Environmental Protection and other state agencies, as well and an onsite examination.

In a related matter, supervisors approved a sales agreement Sept. 30 for the Appalachian Trail Conservancy building located along Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs for $135,000. The township’s contracted purchase from the Appalachian Trail Partnership also includes a 1.5-acre surrounding parcel and a gazebo on the property.

Township officials said last month that the purchase is intended to expand the township’s existing network of park and recreation facilities. South Middleton is still conducting due diligence work ahead of completing the purchase.

In other news, township supervisors approved developers’ request Thursday for a sixth time extension regarding plans for the proposed Georgetowne development. The board granted developers a 90-day extension for subdivision and preliminary development plans related to the project. Plans were last tabled by the South Middleton Township Planning Commission on Sept. 21.

Developers also are seeking township approval for a conditional zoning use and a preliminary subdivision and land development plan for the proposed construction of a 206-lot single-family detached dwelling subdivision between East Springville and South Ridge roads.

The conditional use would allow a development exceeding 25 total units/developments, making it a large-scale development in a residential medium density zone. The application also requests the use of three transferable development/rights from an agricultural and conservation district zone.

