South Middleton Township takes over ownership of Carlisle Airport

Carlisle Airport is up and running this week under new public ownership by South Middleton Township, the culmination of a four-year community effort, township officials announced Sept. 30.

A township supervisors meeting Thursday, former owners Jimmy Kingsborough and Dave Lutz presented township manager Cory Adams with the township’s state-authorized airport license. With its transfer from private to public ownership, the airport property now is eligible to receive federal and state subsidies to fund delayed site repairs and improvements at costs that were prohibitive under private ownership.

"This has been a four-year process. This is almost four years to the day since I first went out there to look around (with other township officials) and I asked them, ‘How about it?’” Adams said Thursday.

In 2018, South Middleton officials entered discussions with the airport’s private owners and state entities about acquiring the facility while conducting due diligence required for the sale. Township officials previously said the purchase would not only serve as a profitable enterprise for the township, but also as a positive impact on the local economy. In 2016, the Carlisle Area Economic Development Corporation predicted an overall economical impact of $7 million for surrounding communities.