South Middleton Township takes over ownership of Carlisle Airport

Carlisle Airport is up and running this week under new public ownership by South Middleton Township, the culmination of a four-year community effort, township officials announced Sept. 30.
A township supervisors meeting Thursday, former owners Jimmy Kingsborough and Dave Lutz presented township manager Cory Adams with the township’s state-authorized airport license. With its transfer from private to public ownership, the airport property now is eligible to receive federal and state subsidies to fund delayed site repairs and improvements at costs that were prohibitive under private ownership.
"This has been a four-year process. This is almost four years to the day since I first went out there to look around (with other township officials) and I asked them, ‘How about it?’” Adams said Thursday.
In 2018, South Middleton officials entered discussions with the airport’s private owners and state entities about acquiring the facility while conducting due diligence required for the sale. Township officials previously said the purchase would not only serve as a profitable enterprise for the township, but also as a positive impact on the local economy. In 2016, the Carlisle Area Economic Development Corporation predicted an overall economical impact of $7 million for surrounding communities.
In March 2021, township supervisors unanimously authorized a bill of sale for $3.5 million on the township’s behalf for the acquisition of the airport at 228 Petersburg Road. Board members also approved a second amendment to the agreement of sale that reduces the township’s cost to $2,881,069.70 due to confirmation of a $3 million grant it will receive from PennDOT’s Bureau of Aviation for the purchase.
South Middleton plans to use $500,000 in municipal 2021 American Rescue Plan Act funds to partly finance the cost of planned hanger/terminal construction, as well as requesting $1 million in ARPA funds from Cumberland County to help fund taxiway construction.
On July 29, township supervisors approved a resolution authorizing municipal borrowing “to provide funds for the township’s capital project consisting of the acquisition of Carlisle Airport and construction of improvements to the airport.”
The resolution authorized the township to accept a related 25-year loan proposal from F&M Trust of up to $7.15 million to fund the acquisition of the airport, construction of planned improvements and sale closing costs. South Middleton must borrow funds to complete the purchase despite receiving state grant money because property acquisition requires “all money down,” township solicitor Bryan Salzmann said last month.
The township’s planned improvements to the airport after purchase include, in order of listed priorities:
- Removal/mitigation of runway obstructions: $100,000
- Updated lighting design and construction: $275,000
- 30 unit hanger/terminal construction: $2 million
- Taxiway extension: $2.117 million
The township also plans to connect the facility to local public water and sewer systems. Acquisition-related closing costs are set at $250,000.
South Middleton is planning to use $500,000 in municipal 2021 American Rescue Plan Act funds to partly finance the cost of planned hanger/terminal construction, as well as requesting $1 million in ARPA funds from Cumberland County to help fund the planned taxiway construction, township solicitor Bryan Salzmann said earlier this year.
Adams credited the assistance of many individuals, agencies and organizations Thursday during the exhaustive processes leading to the township’s acquisition of the airport. In particular, Adams cited Kingsborough and Lutz, GMS Funding Solutions, Salzmann Hughes, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Bureau of Aviation, and Cumberland County Board of Commissioners.
Also on Thursday, township supervisors authorized Jeff Smith as Carlisle Airport’s operations manager under township ownership. Smith served a similar position for the airport’s previous owners, Adams said.
Also, Adams appointed a committee comprising district staff and officials that will oversee the hiring of airport employees under the township.