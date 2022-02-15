South Middleton Township supervisors continue zoning discussion for Wheatstone development

South Middleton Township supervisors took a look at three conditional use requests Thursday night from developers of a housing project, a bed and breakfast, and an industrial storage complex.

A conditional use hearing, which ask for zoning exceptions, was continued Thursday for Wheatstone, a residential development proposed within a township wellhead protection overlay. The hearing initially opened in the township Oct. 28, 2021, and has remained open since then due to varying circumstances.

The McNaughton Company proposes to construct and manage Wheatstone as an age-restricted community for older residents comprising 76 single-family detached homes and 182 single-family semidetached homes on a property bordered by East Springville and Lindsey roads. The project was first proposed in 2018.

Testifying on behalf of the McNaughton Co. Thursday were attorney Jeffery Esch McCombie, civil engineer Tim Mellott, and transportation engineer Jay States. The hearing is set to continue March 10 to allow additional testimony by a project hydrologist.

Developers requested conditional use for the project because it is in a township wellhead protection overlay district (designated to protect drinking water in the location), in a residential medium-density zoning district on East Springville Road. Township code defines the project as a large-scale residential development that surpasses residential medium-density zoning specifications.

Several residents voiced concerns in October that Wheatstone’s large-scale plan would increase traffic “in an already busy area” and endanger pedestrians on East Springville Road, although a trail system is planned inside the development. Other locals shared concerns about Wheatstone’s proposed retention ponds potentially causing runoff issues for nearby Misty Meadows properties or other areas.

Project representative Joel McNaughton previously said he’s worked “very closely” with township staff while developing the revised development plans presented last fall. McNaughton said the current plan’s number of proposed dwelling units has been reduced from original plans presented to the township a year ago showing 258 homes.

On Thursday, Mellott said he’s been “working closely” with South Middleton engineer Brian O’Neill to develop “different options” for managing stormwater runoff around the development. Project representatives said they also were “in discussion” about potentially installing a cement sidewalk directly outside the development to ensure pedestrian safety along Springville Road.

Recent traffic studies indicate that Wheatstone would cause “the most traffic impact” on Springville and Forge roads, States said.

“Most vehicles are expected to turn left onto Springville from the development and on to Forge Road,” he said.

Plans are also in the works to widen Springville Road and to install turn lanes near the development’s entrance.

Also Thursday, supervisors approved a conditional use request by William E. Ohrum to operate a bed and breakfast at an existing dwelling at 328 W. Old York Road. The 7-bedroom/bath facility is in a township AC, or agricultural/cultural zone.

Stuart Manor Bed & Breakfast will operate from a historic brick Italianate home that’s already “a well-known landmark” after renovations, according to Ohrum’s submitted request to the township. Plans involve no further modifications to the building’s exterior and outbuildings.

Finally, supervisors approved a conditional use request by AAMPA Holdings LLC regarding an undeveloped 11-plus acre property located approximately 1,000 feet west of Logistics Drive’s terminus and adjacent to Interstate 81. The property is in a I-3, or industrial transportation township zone that requires a conditional use for this project.

AAMPA Holdings, a local real estate investment and development company, intends to develop the property for industrial use comprising an approximate 210-space trailer storage/truck parking facility with related site improvements. No user has been proposed for the property, according to the company’s submitted request to the township

