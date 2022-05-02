South Middleton Township supervisors approve update to township comprehensive plan

South Middleton Township supervisors approved an update of the municipality’s comprehensive plan Thursday designed to accommodate “some changes and notable emerging trends in land use” taking place since the plan was last updated in 2007.

Township officials said the revised plan was developed over the course of several months through a steering committee comprising representatives from several township boards, its municipal authority and appointed residents. township staff, other municipal board members and solicitor Bryan Salzmann also participated in the process.

The plan’s updated vision, goals and objectives include:

Continued strategy to preserve agriculture and rural open spaces

Continued strategy to preserve historic, natural, and scenic resources

Creating affordable/workforce housing in mixed-use and walkable communities

Expanding the transportation network

Maintaining and improving the transportation network and infrastructure

Approved changes focus primarily on areas in the township “where changes to the type of land use would have the most impact.” Future land use areas cited in the update include Walnut Bottom Road, Church of God/Marsh Drive, Smith Farm, I-81 exit 48/49 area, Carlisle Airport, and the Village of Boiling Springs.

In 2020, the township created a town center zoning district for rezoning a 3.9-mile portion of Walnut Bottom Corridor as mixed use development in conjunction with the recently completed master plan for that area. First-phase plans are already underway at the former CenturyLink site for Cambria Place, a high-density residential development of town houses and apartment buildings. Later phases are slated to feature mixed-use commercial/residential structures.

The plan also cites the Orchards of Marsh Drive (Church of God) property as an area “worthy” of future land use planning due to its close proximity to I-81 and Walnut Bottom Road. The property previously was slated for development in 2008 but developers’ plans later fells through, leaving the signaled parcel unoccupied.

In 2007, the township rezoned a portion of its industrial district abutting Carlisle Borough to a village district. In 2006, the township further rezoned its village district as suburban commercial, with the exception of the Village of Boiling Springs. Following that, a developer approached the township in 2020 about establishing a “community campus” district in the same area to support nonprofit, community-oriented businesses and other similar uses. Today the proposal is known as Smith Farm.

Township staff, developer consultants and Cumberland County Planning Department staff have since developed a text change amendment to the township’s existing zoning ordinance that allowed the community campus to move forward. Since then, Smith Farm’s master plan was granted township approval, and land development plans are in review.

The plan's I-81 exit area is a compilation of township districts. “Heritage Village,” 175-tract immediately east of Fairview Street, is zoned for industrial light zoning to the north, commercial light to the south, and high-density residential in the center. As the nearby connector road nears completion, township officials said development in the area is likely to soon follow. The township is considering rezoning the commercial and residential areas to a town center district for greater plan flexibility.

In 2021, the township purchased Carlisle Airport from private owners. Under municipal ownership, the facility is eligible for grant funding for improvements or expansions unattainable to private owners. The township is evaluating the potential development of an airport development zoning district that would allow “the type of development that would benefit from the presence an airport.”

Allowable uses could include new aircraft hanger rentals, offices, restaurants/cafes or storage uses, with a stated goal of “keeping the airport profitable as to not burden the township taxpayers to fund its operation.”

Included in South Middleton’s 2007 update was an objective of preserving identities of the Village of Boiling Springs “that are consistent and compatible with existing historic patterns of development.” This led to development of a 2008 Livable Communities Plan. To address the plan’s listed transportation strategies, Thursday’s update list planned or already completed tasks:

Extension of the municipal trail system from Spring Meadows Park to Fourth Street.

Phase 1 of the Boiling Springs Sidewalk and Safety Improvements Project involving sidewalks and traffic improvements on First Street from Hilltop Road to High Street.

Phase 2A of Sidewalk and Safety Improvements Project involving sidewalk and traffic improvements on Front Street from First Street north to Arnold Street.

Phase 2B of the Sidewalk and Safety Improvements Project involving sidewalk and walkway improvements on Front Street to First Street south to Race Street.

The township also is conducting a Historic Resources survey to identify “significant historic/architectural resources” and develop additional historical signage in the area.

So what’s next?

The township plans to review and update its existing zoning ordinance and map to match revised visions, goals and objectives in the update supervisors approved Thursday. Officials said a similar update review of its existing subdivision and land development ordinance also is needed.

Further municipal review and updates also are on tap for South Middleton’s policies for historic resource preservation, as well as updating its official map regarding projects now completed or identified in recent planning documents.

The township began implementing its active transportation plan before the plan was completed. Projects already initiated include the Boiling Springs Pedestrian Sidewalk and Safety Improvement projects, village traffic calming (i.e. speed humps), extension of Letort Regional Authority trail, Woodburn Drive crosswalks and pedestrian connection from Parkview in the village to Spring Meadows Park.

Priority projects set for implementation that are contingent on funding acquisition and approvals include Forge Road Gateway projects, expansion of Letort Regional Authority Trail, Old York Road Trail/Craighead House crossing, Wittinger Preserve Stepping Stones, Walnut Road Active Transportion network, Marsh Drive Trail Loop, and advanced roadway strategy.

Other plans include development of a strategy for maintenance and improvement of the municipality’s transportation network.

