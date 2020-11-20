South Middleton Township supervisors approve plan for Carlisle Reformed Presbyterian Church expansion

South Middleton Township supervisors approved several development plans last week that include expanding a local church.

At a virtual meeting held Nov. 12, the township supervisors approved a final land development plan submitted by Carlisle Reformed Presbyterian Church to construct a 10,000-square-foot building addition with improvements to the church parking lot. The church is at 14 Westminster Drive.

Project engineer Mike Wadel of Diffenbach Wadel Inc, Newille, previously said that the addition was expected to measure roughly 6,400 square feet, depending on budget and bid prices. The addition is to be used for classrooms, a fellowship hall, storage, a relocated kitchen and expanded restrooms.

The project also will include constructing a covered portico that will protect churchgoers from the elements when entering and exiting vehicles.

In June, supervisors approved a conditional use request from the church for the project. A conditional use was required for the expansion because the church is within a municipal C-2 general commercial zone, township manager Cory Adams said previously.