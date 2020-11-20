South Middleton Township supervisors approve plan for Carlisle Reformed Presbyterian Church expansion

South Middleton Township supervisors approved several development plans last week that include expanding a local church.
At a virtual meeting held Nov. 12, the township supervisors approved a final land development plan submitted by Carlisle Reformed Presbyterian Church to construct a 10,000-square-foot building addition with improvements to the church parking lot. The church is at 14 Westminster Drive.
Project engineer Mike Wadel of Diffenbach Wadel Inc, Newille, previously said that the addition was expected to measure roughly 6,400 square feet, depending on budget and bid prices. The addition is to be used for classrooms, a fellowship hall, storage, a relocated kitchen and expanded restrooms.
The project also will include constructing a covered portico that will protect churchgoers from the elements when entering and exiting vehicles.
In June, supervisors approved a conditional use request from the church for the project. A conditional use was required for the expansion because the church is within a municipal C-2 general commercial zone, township manager Cory Adams said previously.
Due to its close proximity to Carlisle Airport, the church is required to install “warning beacons and similar visual devices to alert incoming planes of the presences of the new structures,” Adams said.
Wadel said on Monday that he didn’t know the project’s time frame for completion but that McCoy Brothers of Carlisle is handling the construction.
Also last week, supervisors approved a final subdivision plan submitted by Daniel M. Flohr and Bonnie L. Flohr that will reconfigure a 65.8-acre parcel on Yates Street.
“Basically (Daniel Flohr) is re-subdividing four lots into three for estate purposes. They are oddly configured lots he is trying to layout better for use and access reasons,” said Tim Duerr, the township’s director of community development/director of planning/zoning officer.
Supervisors also approved a preliminary minor subdivision requested by Mountain Power LLC to divide a parcel measuring approximately 88 acres into two lots on Zion Road.
Finally, the board approved a lot alteration requested by Warren B. and Ruth E. Lufer and B&P Land Co. for a final minor subdivision involving two lots totaling roughly 60 acres on Tower Road.
The supervisors next meet on Nov. 24. The date has been changed due to the Thanksgiving holiday, township manager Cory Adams said last week.
