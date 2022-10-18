South Middleton Township supervisors approve Harbour Village plans along South Spring Garden Street development projects

South Middleton Township supervisors approved a pair of development plans Thursday night.

Supervisors approved a land development plan for Harbour Village, a 40-unit mix of apartments and townhomes that’s expected to be built on the former Smith Farm property along South Spring Garden Street. The project includes parking and a walking trail.

Scott Shewell, president and CEO of Safe Harbour, said the project uses low-income housing tax credits that were approved by the Pennsylvania Housing Financing Agency last fall. The one-, two- and three-bedroom units will be designated for individuals and families who are at 60% of the area’s median income or lower. Some units will be available for those at 20% of median income or below, and the development will also accept Section 8 vouchers from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“One of the things that is in severe crisis right now is the amount of affordable housing that is available to those at the lower end of the socioeconomic scale in Cumberland County,” he said. “This project will address some of that. It certainly will not address all of it.”

Shewell said Safe Harbour hopes to close on the financing in early to mid-November, prompting township staff to note the short timeline that leaves for recording the plan given that the Safe Harbour plan is dependent on additional subdivision plans for the site from Smith Farm Developers being recorded. As of Thursday evening, those had not been recorded.

“I think it’s a very noble project. Glad to see it. We do need this kind of housing,” said Supervisor Rick Reighard.

Diakon Lutheran Social Services received approval for a planned extension of its offerings at its campus at 1 Longsdorf Way. The project, which is expected to be built in two phases, includes 108 new independent living units with their associated roads, driveways and landscaping. With its approval, the township also waived requirements for sidewalks, curbs and gutters to be constructed along Marsh Drive.