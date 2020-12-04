South Middleton Township sets budget, prepares for purchase of Carlisle Airport

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

South Middleton officials say the anticipated purchase, slated for closure in the summer of 2021, would not only serve as a profitable enterprise for the township, but also as a positive impact on the local economy. In 2016, the Carlisle Area Economic Development Corp. predicted an overall economical impact of $7 million for surrounding communities.

As is, South Middleton’s tentative 2021 budget approved Nov. 24 lists the township’s total projected expenditures next year at $13,566,550, a significant increase from 2020 spending projections set late last year at $8.5 million.

Township revenue for 2020 now sits at a tentative sum of $15,175,274, a jump from a $7.5 million revenue stream the township initially projected for 2020. The projected revenue increase is attributable in part to state reimbursement the township expects to receive for the airport purchase, Adams said.

“With (our) closing on the acquisition of the airport not finalized until next summer, we did add projected revenues based on financial data that we received from the airport’s current owners. The airport is profitable and we anticipate it being so next year as well, and in years beyond,” Adams said.