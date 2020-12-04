South Middleton Township sets budget, prepares for purchase of Carlisle Airport

South Middleton Township supervisors tentatively approved a municipal budget for 2021 last week that so far, proposes no changes in municipal taxes for next year.
As proposed, township property owners would continue to pay a 0.25-mill fire tax and a 0.35-mill road tax next year. The municipality also would continue to have no general real estate tax in 2021.
The draft also indicates that South Middleton anticipates closing a deal next year that would transfer ownership to the township of the Carlisle Regional Airport at 228 Petersburg Road to the township.
Since 2018, South Middleton officials have been in discussion with the airport’s private owners and state entities about attaining ownership of the facility. The township completed due diligence for the process that included an environment study, a contracted appraisal, and other mandated tasks.
The purchase would convert the airport from private to public ownership. With that, the property would become eligible to receive federal and state subsidies that could fund delayed site repairs and improvements at costs that were prohibitive under private ownership.
An appraisal firm contracted by the township in 2019 has set the property’s appraised sale price at $3.5 million. However, roughly 90% of the anticipated expenditure would be reimbursed to the township through a state grant program in partnership with the state Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Aviation, township manager Cory Adams told The Sentinel this week.
South Middleton officials say the anticipated purchase, slated for closure in the summer of 2021, would not only serve as a profitable enterprise for the township, but also as a positive impact on the local economy. In 2016, the Carlisle Area Economic Development Corp. predicted an overall economical impact of $7 million for surrounding communities.
As is, South Middleton’s tentative 2021 budget approved Nov. 24 lists the township’s total projected expenditures next year at $13,566,550, a significant increase from 2020 spending projections set late last year at $8.5 million.
Township revenue for 2020 now sits at a tentative sum of $15,175,274, a jump from a $7.5 million revenue stream the township initially projected for 2020. The projected revenue increase is attributable in part to state reimbursement the township expects to receive for the airport purchase, Adams said.
“With (our) closing on the acquisition of the airport not finalized until next summer, we did add projected revenues based on financial data that we received from the airport’s current owners. The airport is profitable and we anticipate it being so next year as well, and in years beyond,” Adams said.
The township also foresees a 234% increase in grant funding for 2021 for a projected overall total of $1.1 million. That amount is nearly $800,000 higher than grant funding awarded to the township this year. Next year’s grants include a monetary award from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources that will largely cover a projected township expenditure of nearly $900,000 that would go toward improving South Middleton’s park and trail system.
Plans include constructing a large active play area at Spring Meadows Park and completing the final mile of the Letort Nature Trail extension, the latter project supported by funding through the Cumberland County Land Partnership Program. “COVID showed us just how important our parks system is to our community,” Adams said.
South Middleton Township supervisors are scheduled to finalize a 2021 municipal budget on Dec. 17.
