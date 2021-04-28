South Middleton Township seeks public feedback as it prepares a draft pedestrian and bicycle mobility plan for the township

The Phase 1 concept plan currently is posted for public comment on the township’s website, www.smiddleton.com, and later submitted to PennDOT for obtaining necessary permits. The township expects to advertise the work for contractors’ bids in early 2022, with construction following that spring.

Phase 2A of the sidewalks and safety plan is slated to involve sidewalk and traffic improvements on Front Street from First Street at the Boiling Springs Tavern to school district property on Arnold Street. The township has received $432,330 in project funding through the Harrisburg Area Regional Transportation Study under the Regional Transportation Plan Implementation Program.

“Over the next few months, the township will select a consultant, and then design and permitting will begin,” O’Neill said. Construction is expected to begin in 2023 after project design and permitting is completed later this year.

Phase 2B will involve sidewalk and walkway improvements on Front Street from First Street at Café 101 to Race Street at the public parking lot near Children’s Lake dam. On April 21, the project was awarded a $275,000 Multimodal Transportation Fund from state Department of Community and Economical Development. O’Neill said the township’s next step is “to adjust the scope of the project based upon the funding that was received.”

Construction on Phase 2B will “most likely” occur in 2023 after design and permitting are completed later this year.

