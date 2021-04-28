South Middleton Township seeks public feedback as it prepares a draft pedestrian and bicycle mobility plan for the township

South Middleton Township is seeking input from residents to improve pedestrian and bicycle mobility throughout the area, while officials tend to planning for a phased sidewalk and safety improvements project in the Village of Boiling Springs.
The township plans to use residents’ comments toward devising an Active Transportation Plan that will inventory existing routes, gather public input on suggested routes, and make recommendations on proposed projects and policies to create a system of connected trails and bike paths.
“We are completing this study to fill a ‘gap’ in the planning of our recreational facilities. The township created a Master Plan for Spring Meadows Park in 2013 and we are currently working on a Master Plan for South Middleton, Leahman and Yellow Breeches parks here at the municipal complex on Park Drive.
“So, this fills the need of planning for pedestrian and bicycle facilities throughout the township outside of those parks,” township engineer Brian O’Neill told The Sentinel this week.
To conduct the study, the township has contracted McMahon Transportation Engineers & Planners for $35,160. The endeavor is partly funded through a $10,000 grant from the state Department of Conservation through the state Department of Health’s WalkWorks program and $10,00 through the Cumberland County Land Partnership grant program.
The township is soliciting public comments for the study until May 15 through an online survey portal at https://traisr.net/AMEC. For more information about the state’s WalkWorks program, visit https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/programs/WalkWorks/Pages/WalkWorks.aspx.
After public comment is received, engineers will create a draft mobility plan that will be presented to a township steering committee formed to guide the plan’s direction. A final plan will be presented to South Middleton Township Supervisors and made available for further public comment in July, followed by final adoption by the board in September.
Additionally, the first phase of a sidewalk and traffic calming improvements plan in Boiling Springs was presented to township supervisors last month. O’Neill said that projects in the several planned phases for traffic calming and sidewalk improvements were “initiated after being identified in the Boiling Springs Livable Communities Plan that were completed in 2008.”
Phase 1 of the sidewalks and safety improvements project involves improvements on First Street from Hilltop Road to High Street, funded in part by a $500,000 Multimodal Transportation Fund grant through the state Department of Community and Economic Development. The concept plan presented by engineers last month was based upon preliminary design and a township “field meeting” with the state Department of Transportation, O’Neill said.
The Phase 1 concept plan currently is posted for public comment on the township’s website, www.smiddleton.com, and later submitted to PennDOT for obtaining necessary permits. The township expects to advertise the work for contractors’ bids in early 2022, with construction following that spring.
Phase 2A of the sidewalks and safety plan is slated to involve sidewalk and traffic improvements on Front Street from First Street at the Boiling Springs Tavern to school district property on Arnold Street. The township has received $432,330 in project funding through the Harrisburg Area Regional Transportation Study under the Regional Transportation Plan Implementation Program.
“Over the next few months, the township will select a consultant, and then design and permitting will begin,” O’Neill said. Construction is expected to begin in 2023 after project design and permitting is completed later this year.
Phase 2B will involve sidewalk and walkway improvements on Front Street from First Street at Café 101 to Race Street at the public parking lot near Children’s Lake dam. On April 21, the project was awarded a $275,000 Multimodal Transportation Fund from state Department of Community and Economical Development. O’Neill said the township’s next step is “to adjust the scope of the project based upon the funding that was received.”
Construction on Phase 2B will “most likely” occur in 2023 after design and permitting are completed later this year.