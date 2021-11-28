South Middleton Township proposes recreation tax for its 2022 municipal budget

South Middleton Township supervisors unanimously approved a tentative 2022 municipal budget Tuesday night that proposes a new recreation tax that would exclusively fund the township’s growing parks system.

The township’s balanced 2022 budget draft includes total projected revenues of $13,659,574, a 10% drop from 2021 revenues resulting from South Middleton’s acquisition this year of Carlisle Regional Airport.

In March 2021, supervisors unanimously authorized a bill of sale for $3.5 million for the acquisition of the airport at 228 Petersburg Road. In July 2021, board members approved a second amendment to the agreement of sale that reduces the township’s purchase price to $2,881,069.70 due to confirmation of a $3 million grant it will receive from PennDOT’s Bureau of Aviation for this purpose. The sale was closed Sept. 30

“Controlling for this (2021 airport acquisition) grant, our revenues projected for 2022 actually are up about $2.1 million, or 18%,” township manager Cory Adams said.

The municipality projects a $505,000 profit from airport operations in 2022 with a total anticipated segregated revenue steam of $17 million next year attributed mostly to grants and financing. Township officials said that operating the community-owned facility involves no taxpayer funding.

Township grants last year included a one-time monetary award from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources that largely covered a projected township expenditure of nearly $900,000 for improving South Middleton’s park and trail system.

Next year’s township expenditures are projected to total $13,628,700, a 1.5% decrease from 2021 due to the airport purchase. The township was required to pay some costs upfront for closing the purchase before state grant money was available.

Also, the township will have received around $1.6 million from the American Rescue Plan by next year. Although South Middleton’s second allotment for this already is included in next year’s projected municipal revenues, the money hasn’t been assigned to any expenditures for next year “mainly because there are yet to be definitive guidelines for its allowable uses,” Adams said.

“A major focus next year will be setting projects and priorities for this money. This will likely necessitate amending (next year’s) budget sometime in 2022,” he said.

Employee salaries and benefit costs are projected to total $3.7 million for 2022, a 24% increase attributed to higher overall costs of living and health care, and the anticipated hiring of at least four employees.

The township also proposes to spend $1.65 million next year for planned improvements and upgrades at Carlisle Airport largely funded through state and federal grants. Initial 2022 projects include runway lighting upgrades and hazard mitigation. Also planned are construction of a new Life Lion hanger, an additional rentable hangar space and a new terminal building.

Next year’s proposed 0.3 mill municipal recreation tax is projected to generate an annual funding stream of $585,000 dedicated to maintenance and upgrades of South Middleton’s park network and recreational programming.

“The township is highly recognized for our parks and recreational programming. … However, we are falling behind, not out of lack of will or resourcefulness, but financially in positioning our park system for its future capacity,” Adams said.

The township is completing a master plan for Park Drive recreational facilities near the township building and has finished a master plan for Spring Meadows park. “Both of these reports point to necessary upgrades that, under current funding streams, we cannot hope to come close to realizing.

“It’s just not amenities envisioned in these plans, but additional pedestrian access facilities leading to and away from these parks, some used by school-aged children near the South Middleton School District campus,” Adams said.

Over the past decade, South Middleton has acquired or upgraded 250 acres of parkland and 1.5 miles of trails. The township also expects to acquire the 16-acre, wooded Fair Oaks School property in 2022, and well as the Appalachian Trail Conservancy property in Boiling Springs. Adams said the proposed recreation tax would help the township invest in the ATC property and building, “upgrading it for our community’s more flexible needs.”

Meanwhile, the township’s existing fire and road taxes are proposed to remain at their current levels of 0.25 mills and 0.35, respectively. South Middleton also proposes to continue having no general real estate tax in 2022.

With the addition of the proposed recreation tax, a property owner appraised at the township’s current average of $220,550 would pay $198.45 in township real estate taxes next year, up from this year’s average levy of $132.30

Supervisors are scheduled to finalize the township’s proposed 2022 fiscal plan on Dec. 18. The document will remain open for public inspection for a period of 20 days prior to the final vote.

