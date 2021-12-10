South Middleton Township officials seek answers as hundreds of complaints file in about trash service

South Middleton Township officials stated via social media this week that they’re “well aware of the recent trash and recycling issues that have been plaguing the township” reportedly caused by the township’s contracted waste hauler.

“We have heard from you, and we understand your frustrations,” the township told residents in a Facebook post Dec. 6. “We are sorry that you are experiencing delays. We are as frustrated as you are.”

South Middleton is nearing the end of a three-year contract that initially designated Advanced Disposal as its municipal solid waste recycling hauler. Since then, Advanced Disposal was acquired by Waste Management, which has assumed South Middleton’s ongoing service contract that is due to expire March 2022. The township is serviced through Advanced Disposal’s Shippensburg facility.

South Middleton officials previously addressed concerns about the municipality’s contracted trash service in a township Facebook post issued in May.

“I checked with our team in Shippensburg, and here’s what I can tell you. We have had service issues recently in South Middleton Township caused by supply chain limitations and a shortage of truck parts. This has kept some of our trucks off the road and has resulted in service interruptions,” said John Hambrose, Waste Management’s public relations representative for Eastern and Central Pennsylvania, said this week.

“We have been keeping the township appraised of this and apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this has caused.”

South Middleton Township Manager Cory Adams said the township has experienced “inconsistent (trash) service for at least three years since (our) contract was with Advanced Disposal.” Currently, the township is “evaluating our legal options” regarding the ongoing matter, he stated.

“There was a (service) improvement in the spring (from Waste Management), though we have had issues throughout the summer and into the fall. It really started to manifest in mid-October,” he said.

Adams told The Sentinel this week that South Middleton office staff are fielding complaints about the municipality’s trash service that number “easily in the hundreds” each week. Township personnel refer callers to Waste Management’s customer service number.

“Our two most common complaints are missed pickups and inconsistent information coming from Waste Management about service delays or interruptions," Adams said. "We also try to take care of issues on our end, when we can. This can include working with our contacts at Waste Management."

The township said it’s now soliciting bids for a new service contract through Dec. 14 that would begin upon expiration of the existing contract with Waste Management in March 2022. After reviewing all bids received, South Middleton Township Supervisors are legally obligated to award the job to lowest responsible bidder.

“As for whether Waste Management qualifies as a responsible bidder, that is a board of supervisors’ determination,” Adams said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0