South Middleton Township moves forward with airport improvement projects

South Middleton Township supervisors Thursday authorized engineering services for upgrades at Carlisle Regional Airport, which the township acquired in September 2021.

The township has contracted Michael Baker International for engineering work on planned improvements at the site at costs yet to be determined. The firm will submit separate proposals on a project-to-project basis, township engineer Brian O’Neill said.

The township plans to spend $1.65 million this year for improvements at the airport largely funded through state and federal grants. Initial 2022 projects include runway lighting upgrades and hazard mitigation. Also planned are construction of a new Life Lion hanger, additional hangar space to rent and a new terminal building.

In March 2021, supervisors unanimously authorized the $3.5 million purchase of the airport at 228 Petersburg Road. In July 2021, board members approved an amendment to the sales agreement that reduced the township’s purchase price to $2,881,069.70 due to confirmation of a $3 million grant from PennDOT’s Bureau of Aviation for ththe purchase.

The sale closed Sept. 30.

The municipality projects a $505,000 profit from airport operations in 2022 with a total anticipated segregated revenue stream of $17 million next year attributed mostly to grants and financing. Township officials said that operating the community-owned facility involves no taxpayer funding.

In other news, supervisors authorized a joint initiative with South Middleton Township Municipal Authority to “further maximize operations for our ratepayers,” officials said.

