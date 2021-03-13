South Middleton Township moves closer to purchase of Carlisle Airport

The purchase was approved by supervisors on Thursday with contingencies that include the completion of the municipality’s due diligence. Although much of the due diligence related to the sale already has been completed, a “major component” that remains outstanding is acquisition of the state grant.

Since 2018, South Middleton officials have been in discussion with the airport’s private owners and state entities about acquiring the facility. Township officials previously said the purchase would not only serve as a profitable enterprise for the township, but also as a positive impact on the local economy. In 2016, the Carlisle Area Economic Development Corp. predicted an overall economical impact of $7 million for surrounding communities.

Also on Thursday, supervisors appointed consultants from New Garden Township of Chester County, which runs its own airport. New Garden Township solicitor Vincent Pompo and Jon Martin, aviation director of the New Garden Flying field, will assist South Middleton as it buys Carlisle Regional Airport. The township already budgeted $25,000 for consultant and legal fees for this purpose.

“Both Vincent and Jon have extensive experience operating a successful township-owned airport outside of Philadelphia. To provide guidance to us as we move forward on this project, we felt it appropriate to gain insight from those who have done this, and done it well, to guide us on this project,” Adams said on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1