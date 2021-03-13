South Middleton Township moves closer to purchase of Carlisle Airport

South Middleton Township is a step closer this week in its planned purchase of the Carlisle Regional Airport.
On Thursday night, township supervisors unanimously authorized a bill of sale for $3.5 million on the township’s behalf for the acquisition of the facility at 228 Petersburg Road. The township expects to receive a $3 million grant to buy the airport from the state Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Aviation, with the remainder funded through municipal borrowing.
The sale, which is expected to close this summer, will convert the airport from private to public ownership. The property then is eligible to receive federal and state subsidies that could fund delayed site repairs and improvements at costs that were prohibitive under private ownership. The airport’s current owners, a group of flying enthusiasts planning to retire, have been made aware of the township’s impending action, township manager Cory Adams said Friday.
“It is our intention to have some kind of loan to meet the upfront costs (of the purchase), from which we will be offset by the state grant. We anticipate soliciting to area banks for this financing shortly,” Adams said.
South Middleton officials are awaiting final word about the state’s authorization of the purchase grant. Adams said the funding has been included in the state’s budget, but it also requires state approval to actually release the funds. “We are very optimistic that this will be approved,” Adams said.
The purchase was approved by supervisors on Thursday with contingencies that include the completion of the municipality’s due diligence. Although much of the due diligence related to the sale already has been completed, a “major component” that remains outstanding is acquisition of the state grant.
Since 2018, South Middleton officials have been in discussion with the airport’s private owners and state entities about acquiring the facility. Township officials previously said the purchase would not only serve as a profitable enterprise for the township, but also as a positive impact on the local economy. In 2016, the Carlisle Area Economic Development Corp. predicted an overall economical impact of $7 million for surrounding communities.
Also on Thursday, supervisors appointed consultants from New Garden Township of Chester County, which runs its own airport. New Garden Township solicitor Vincent Pompo and Jon Martin, aviation director of the New Garden Flying field, will assist South Middleton as it buys Carlisle Regional Airport. The township already budgeted $25,000 for consultant and legal fees for this purpose.
“Both Vincent and Jon have extensive experience operating a successful township-owned airport outside of Philadelphia. To provide guidance to us as we move forward on this project, we felt it appropriate to gain insight from those who have done this, and done it well, to guide us on this project,” Adams said on Friday.