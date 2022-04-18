South Middleton Township lists recent improvement in trash service

After months of fielding citizen complaints, South Middleton Township officials said last week that Waste Management, the municipality’s contracted trash hauler, has demonstrated a recent uptick in its quality of service to township residents.

“I did not expect to see such a substantial change so quickly,” township supervisor chairman Bryan Gembusia told Waste Management representative Don Isabella last week.

Despite this, “options” for legal action against Waste Management for “substandard service” still remain on the table for now, township manager Cory Adams said Monday.

“The Board of Supervisors has directed our solicitor to explore all legal actions necessary to enforce the provisions of our contract,” Adams said. “We are examining our options as we continue ongoing discussions with Waste Management for improvement. It is our intention to not have to pursue legal action, but all options are very much on the table.”

In December, South Middleton Township voted to extend the township’s existing services contract with Waste Management for an additional year. Township officials said then it was the municipality’s most favorable option available for continuing trash and recycling services after the contract’s upcoming expiration date in March.

Supervisors also authorized township solicitor Bryan Salzmann at that time to investigate potentially pursuing legal action against Waste Management for its “substandard” service to municipal customers “over the past few years.”

At Thursday’s meeting, Isabella gave a follow-up on the company’s remediation efforts initiated in light of constituents’ complaints at the board’s March 31 meeting.

Most complaints last month appeared to focus mainly on “inconsistent” customer pickups and quality of customer service. “People aren’t getting the information they need (from customer service),” Adams said then.

Some residents last month also complained about overturned containers blocking access to their driveways, billing issues and vehicle haulers allegedly leaking hydraulic fluid on runs. Two residents, however, then thanked Waste Management representatives for their service.

Since then, Waste Management has added “a couple of extra routes” for South Middleton’s service. “On Fridays, it’s now two and two (routes) each for trash and recycling, and for other days, (Waste Management) added extra trash and recycling routes. They’ve also added four more trucks to our service,” Gembusia said.

In fact, township secretary Ali Wood, who until recently fielded hundreds of complaint calls weekly from residents, answered only 14 complaints in the last two weeks, Gembusia noted Thursday.

John Hambrose, Waste Management’s Greater Mid-Atlantic Area communications manager, told The Sentinel Monday that the company is “very thankful for the township’s patience with as we work through recent challenges. We have very high standards for customer service and are pleased that our customers in the township have noticed the improvement.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0