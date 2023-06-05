South Middleton Township on Monday announced it has issued a temporary burn ban effective Monday and running until further notice.

The ban affects open burning, which is the burning of any combustible material, such as garbage, leaves, grass, twigs, litter, paper, vegetative matter involved with land clearing or any debris, either in a burn barrel or on the ground.

Though the burn ban does not affect the use of propane or gas stoves, charcoal briquette grills or the use of tobacco outdoors, the township asks residents use extra caution. Camp fires are allowed in fire rings and where all flammable material has been removed in a 15-foot radius.

A violation of the burn ban is a summary offense and punishable by fines up to $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense and $300 for the third offense, according to Ron Hamilton, South Middleton Emergency Management Administrator.

Hamilton said the ban is necessary due to a long-range weather forecast that calls for above normal temperatures and equal chances of above, equal or below-normal precipitation. According to the Bureau of Forestry, most wildfires in Pennsylvania are caused by debris burning.