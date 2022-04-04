South Middleton Township initiates legal action against Waste Management for service issues

South Middleton Township officials said they have initiated legal action against Waste Management, the municipality’s contracted trash hauler, for “ongoing inconsistent service."

“We are hopeful that we can find an acceptable solution to ensure that our residents receive consistent levels of service, as required under our contract,” township manager Cory Adams said Friday.

Adams said the township’s current legal action against Waste Management “is in response to the ongoing inconsistent service that our residents have been experiencing. We seek to ensure that Waste Management lives up to their legal responsibilities under the contract we have with them.”

In December, South Middleton Township voted to extend the township’s existing services contract with Waste Management for an additional year. Township officials said then it was the municipality’s most favorable option available for continuing trash and recycling services after the contract’s upcoming expiration date in March.

Township supervisors also authorized township solicitor Bryan Salzmann at that time to investigate potentially pursuing legal action against Waste Management for its “substandard” service to municipal customers “over the past few years.”

At the South Middleton Township supervisors meeting Thursday, Waste Management representatives conducted a public question-and-answer session in which several citizens, along with township officials, didn’t hold back in voicing their dissatisfaction about service issues that Adams recently noted as continuing in the township “for at least three years.”

Most complaints Thursday appeared to focus mainly on “inconsistent” customer pickups and quality of customer service. “People aren’t getting the information they need (from customer service),” Adam stated.

Supervisor vice chairman Shelly Capozzi said Thursday that her residential recycling “isn’t picked up consistently” by Waste Management on designated days of service. Board chairman Bryan Gembusia said his home recycling “has only been picked up two out of the past four weeks.”

Tom Stang, Waste Management public sector solutions, said he “didn’t know there’s still pickup problems” in the township, and attributed the issue, in part, to a shortage of drivers caused by the pandemic.

"The surprise of the night to me is that you didn’t know there’s still not pickups here,” Gembusia replied. “That upsets me more than the fact that we’re still not getting pickups.”

Some residents also voiced complaints about overturned containers blocking access to their driveways, billing issues, and vehicle haulers allegedly leaking hydraulic fluid on runs.

Two other residents, however, thanked Waste Management representatives for their service.

Roughly 45 minutes into the proceedings, Salzmann announced the session had ended “because nothing is going to be resolved tonight.”

“We’re sick and tired of (township secretary) Ali (Wood) getting tied up with all this,” Salzmann added in reference to Adams earlier stating that township staff still field constant phone complaints about service issues.

Stang is scheduled to return to township supervisors meeting April 14 with an update about the company’s remediation efforts.

