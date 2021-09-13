South Middleton Township finalizes Active Transportation Plan

In June, the board enacted an ordinance that will close Bucher Hill Road during construction of the Children’s Lake dam replacement and limit it to one-way traffic leading to First Street in the village of Boiling Springs after dam replacement is completed. Construction on the Children’s Lake project is expected to begin in late 2021 or early 2022 and take approximately one year to complete.

Other planned projects include the installation of buffered bike lanes from Boiling Springs to Westminster Drive. In turn, the township recently requested PennDOT to lower the existing speed limit on Forge Road from 50 mph to 35 mph from Lindsey Road north to the area of Otterbein United Methodist Church.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Township officials first viewed a “concept plan” for improving the area’s pedestrian and bicycle mobility in April 2021 that engineers had drafted based upon preliminary design and a township “field meeting” with the state Department of Transportation. Following that, the township posted the concept proposal for public review on its website for a two-week period in May, which garnered a total of 70 comments.