South Middleton Township finalizes Active Transportation Plan

South Middleton Township supervisors finalized an Active Transportation Plan for the township, focusing on the area’s pedestrian and bicycle mobility following months of consideration that included public input.
The plan’s focus areas are the “walk-ability” of Boiling Springs, bike lanes on Forge Road, a Boiling Springs “gateway,” expansion of the LeTort Regional Authority Trail to include the Craighead House, and additional connections to Wittlinger Nature Preserve.
Plans also include an expansion of mobility facilities in the township’s Walnut Bottom Road area that would involve a 2½ mile loop trail along Marsh Drive.
Township engineer Brian O’Neill said the first part of the plan that supervisors finalized Thursday night has “already begun” working on projects that are designed to improve “walk-ability” in the village of Boiling Springs.
Immediate projects include completing design and construction of sidewalk, pedestrian crossing and traffic calming improvements, such as the installation of speed bumps on Front and Race streets and pedestrian improvements along First Street and the pending Children’s Lake Dam replacement, according to the township’s finalized project booklet.
Last month, township supervisors authorized the placement of speed bumps along Front Street and Race Street as a traffic-calming measure in Boiling Springs, as well as requesting developers to consider traffic-calming measures on subdivision plans recently submitted to the township.
In June, the board enacted an ordinance that will close Bucher Hill Road during construction of the Children’s Lake dam replacement and limit it to one-way traffic leading to First Street in the village of Boiling Springs after dam replacement is completed. Construction on the Children’s Lake project is expected to begin in late 2021 or early 2022 and take approximately one year to complete.
Other planned projects include the installation of buffered bike lanes from Boiling Springs to Westminster Drive. In turn, the township recently requested PennDOT to lower the existing speed limit on Forge Road from 50 mph to 35 mph from Lindsey Road north to the area of Otterbein United Methodist Church.
Township officials first viewed a “concept plan” for improving the area’s pedestrian and bicycle mobility in April 2021 that engineers had drafted based upon preliminary design and a township “field meeting” with the state Department of Transportation. Following that, the township posted the concept proposal for public review on its website for a two-week period in May, which garnered a total of 70 comments.
To conduct the project’s study, the township contracted McMahon Transportation Engineers & Planners for $35,160 that was partly funded through a $10,000 grant from the state Department of Conservation through the state Department of Health’s WalkWorks program and $10,00 through the Cumberland County Land Partnership grant program.
Next, engineers created a draft mobility plan that was reviewed by a township steering committee formed to guide the plan’s direction. In August, township supervisors agreed to post the draft for public comment on the township’s website for 30 days before the plan was finalized this week.
O’Neill said Thursday that the township received “no significant” public comment about the plan during the recent final review period.
Morgan’s Chase Crossing
In other news this week, supervisors finalized a developer’s final subdivision plans for constructing the second and third phases of the Morgan’s Crossing development in a Residential High Density, or R-H township district on Petersburg Road. The developer is Lexington Land Development Corp., of Lancaster.
As approved, Phase III of the development comprises 27 residential lots, a residual lot and “associated “ infrastructure improvements on a 7.998-acre parcel. Phase IV involves 16 residential lots, a residual lot and infrastructure improvements on 5.428 acres.
Lexington representative Phil Garland told The Sentinel Thursday that the development firm hasn’t yet determined exactly when construction on the development’s next phases will begin.
Service connection
Finally, township supervisors approved a cooperative agreement with Carlisle Borough Sewer Authority for a service connection with Carlisle from Cambria Place, a residential/commercial development planned at 1201 Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton.
Stonewall Capital proposes to build a phased community of apartments, townhouses, medical services and retail. The contractor is Burkentine Builders Inc., of Hanover. The contract approved Thursday stipulates the developers are responsible for costs associated with Cambria Place’s connection to Carlisle, township engineer Brian O’Neill said. Carlisle Borough Council was expected to approve the contract that evening.
In January, South Middleton supervisors approved a conditional use associated with developers’ master plan for Cambria Place. A conditional use is required for this project because the development site is in the Wellhead District of the township’s zoning ordinance.