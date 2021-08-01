South Middleton Township closes in on purchase date for Carlisle Airport

Removal/mitigation of runway obstructions, $100,000

Updated lighting design and construction, $275,000

30 unit hanger/terminal construction, $2,000,000

Taxiway extension, $2,117,000

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The township also plans to connect the facility to local public water and sewer systems. Acquisition-related closing costs are set at $250,000.

South Middleton is planning to use $500,000 in municipal 2021 American Rescue Plan Act funds to partly finance the cost of planned hanger/terminal construction, as well as requesting $1 million in ARPA funds from Cumberland County to help fund the planned taxiway construction, Salzmann said during a presentation at Thursday’s supervisors meeting.

Finally, township supervisors Thursday approved a proposal from L.R. Kimball, architecture and engineering firm, to perform a Carlisle Airport Boundary Survey for $24,000. The study is required as due diligence to complete the purchase, Salzmann said, and will assess the airport property’s markers and boundary lines.