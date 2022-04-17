South Middleton Township approves plan to expand recreational facilities on Park Drive

The South Middleton Township supervisors approved a parks master plan Thursday night that would increase the township’s current recreational facilities on Park Drive by more than half of their current size.

In June 2019, supervisors appointed Johnson, Mirmiran and Thompson of York to create a recreational master plan for South Middleton Park, Leaman Farm and Yellow Breeches Park. The plan is intended to provide the township with a long-term vision of expanding and upgrading the parks over the next five to 10 years.

The study was initiated at that time to help the township identify the future needs and amenities of all of its parks system, officials said.

“Having this plan in place helps us to get state and federal grants so that we can implement this,” supervisor chairman Bryan Gembusia said Thursday. “It also allows us to create a development that isn’t all discombobulated.”

South Middleton Park, Leaman Farm and Yellow Breeches Park measure approximately 150 acres total, said Andrew Mears, of Johnson, Miriman and Thompson. The plan approved Thursday would cover 237 acres when fully developed.

South Middleton Park comprises 40 acres at 534 Park Drive with three pavilions, a youth playground, two volleyball courts, three youth baseball fields, two lighted tennis courts, a basketball court, a soccer field and benches. A concession stand and restrooms also are located onsite.

The Leaman Farm is adjacent to South Middleton Park and comprises 68.53 acres with two soccer fields and a gravel parking lot. Yellow Breeches Park was acquired by the township in 2018. The 38-acre facility sits directly across Park Drive from South Middleton Park and remains largely undeveloped.

Plans approved Thursday are intended to create connectivity between the three properties through extended trails. Planned upgrades include adding a cluster of four adult baseball/softball fields, more tennis courts, a pickle ball court, additional pavilions and parking areas, storm management meadows, and a kayak launch at Yellow Breeches Creek.

“It’s just such a joy to build on what you’ve already done here in the township,” said JMT planner Ann Rice, who presented the plan Thursday with Mears and Sarah Colondrillo, South Middleton’s director of parks and recreation.

Consultants developed the plan in conjunction with a township plan study committee and municipal staff. Public hearings also were conducted to garner public feedback.

The plan calls for an additional township maintenance worker, storage facility, and consideration of “contracting out” or addition of a custodian for restroom maintenance. It also is estimated to bring new revenue to the township from increased pavilion rental fees and future adult baseball leagues.

Implementing the entire plan could cost up to $13 million, Rice said.

But township officials said Thursday that projects will be funded on a case-by-case basis through acquisition of state and federal grants.

“Next, we plan to start looking to prioritize elements with the more doable projects. We’ll also look into a couple of grant and funding sources,” township manager Cory Adams said.

A timeline for the project remains in development. “It could be done by next year, but it also it could take five years. It all depends on needs and funding,” Adams said.

In other news, a conditional use hearing involving a developer’s application for zoning exceptions for Wheatstone, a residential development proposed within a township well protection overlay zone, was postponed until 6 p.m. May 12 at the township building, 520 Park Drive.

Supervisor chairman Brian Gembusia said Thursday’s hearing was postponed at the developers’ request to first conduct a hydrology study at the site, and to forward that data for supervisors’ review before the hearing continues.

