South Middleton Township approves license agreements for Appalachian Trail Conservancy building, Children's Lake

South Middleton Township supervisors approved a license agreement last week with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy regarding the township’s acquisition of the conservancy building in Boiling Springs.

“We will continue to partner with the ATC so that they can continue to maintain some sort of presence in that building,” township manager Cory Adams said at a South Middleton supervisors’ meeting Thursday.

The agreement is a contract "very similar to lease, whereby the township agrees to allow the ATC to use a portion of the building to continue it's public outreach," Adams said. Before the township's recent purchase, the building was used exclusively by the ATC as its Mid-Atlantic Regional Office.

Under the township's ownership, South Middleton has agreed to provide the organization space to continue work at the same location, but the conservancy no longer is responsible for the building's management.

"The exact nature of the (ATC's) use of the building will evolve over time," Adams said. "There is no cost (for this use) since we feel the ATC is continuing to offer a necessary public service, not only to visitors to Boiling Springs, but also Appalachian Trail hikers, who will still be passing through the area."

Township supervisors on Sept. 30 approved the purchase of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy building located along Children’s Lake. The sale closed in December at final price of approximately $144,000 and includes the ATC building, a 1.6-acre surrounding parcel, plus a gazebo and parking lot, Adams said Monday.

Township officials have said that the acquisition is a way to further expand the township’s existing network of park and recreation facilities. Over the past decade, South Middleton has acquired or upgraded 250 acres of parkland and 1.5 miles of trails.

The township implemented a new recreation tax in the 2022 budget intended, in part, to help the township invest in the ATC property and building, “upgrading it for our community’s more flexible needs,” in addition to other ongoing recreational initiatives in the township, Adams previously said.

Children's Lake update

In a related matter, supervisors approved a 25-year license agreement earlier this month between the township and the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission regarding Children’s Lake and its immediately surrounding areas.

The agreement, approved by township supervisors Jan. 3, ensures that the municipality will “operate and maintain certain areas around Children’s Lake on behalf of the (state) commission.”

“It is our intention to have this land serve as part of our overall parks and recreation program,” Adams said Monday.

State Fish & Boat Commission representatives last reported at township supervisors’ meeting in November that construction of the delayed Children’s Lake Dam repair project is expected to begin after the first day of trout season takes place this spring. The project’s expected completion date is spring 2023.

Planned improvements include:

A larger primary spillway, including a new culvert under Bucher Hill Road

Upgraded spillway at the Mill Race

Reconstructed embankments

Reconstructing failing wall on north side run

Upgrade perimeter wall under walkway between lake and Bucher Hill Road.

Planned lakeside improvements include:

New concrete boat ramp

ADA-compliant fishing pier that extends into lake

New pedestrian bridge

Dredging if funding permits

So far, the project's cost is estimated between $2.4 million and $2.9 million. In late 2017, South Middleton Township secured $400,000 needed for the project’s design phase, including $150,000 from the township’s local design funds, $25,000 from F&M Trust and $12,500 each from Allen Distribution and Mowery. Along with $200,000 pledged by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, that was considered enough to cover engineering costs for repairs to the lake.

Following that, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office released $2.4 million in promised funding for Children’s Lake, setting the project into motion. However, the project is running about a year behind schedule due to delays in obtaining certain required permits and authorizations, state Fish and Boat Commission representatives said recently.

