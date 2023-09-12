South Middleton Township and UPMC will host their annual Senior Expo and Health Fair Wednesday afternoon.

The expo will run from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Public Works Building, which is behind the township building at 520 Park Drive, Boiling Springs.

South Middleton Township residents who are 55 years old and older can receive a variety of free health screenings and information during the event. UPMC will offer free health screenings for cholesterol and skin, and Cumberland Goodwill EMS and Yellow Breeches EMS will take blood pressure.

There will also be information on senior issues, including health care, emergency services, volunteering and home safety.

Though the event focuses on services for seniors, the township said those younger than 55 can also attend to learn more about services, such as those provided by the library, EMS and Sadler Health Center.

Also included this year will be representatives from Rep. Thomas Kutz's office, as well as Bingo at 2:45 p.m.

For more information, contact Sarah Colondrillo at the township office at 717-258-5324.