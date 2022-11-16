South Middleton teen Julia O'Toole builds dancing bond through Thon

So far, nothing has stopped South Middleton Township teen Julia O’Toole from pursuing her lifelong love of dance. Not school. Not time. And most of all, not even cancer.

Now two years in remission, Julia, 13, is paired with Volé, a Penn State student dance company, and Alpha Sigma Phi, a Penn State sorority, through Thon’s Adopt a Family program.

Julia and her parents, Heather and Chris O’Toole, were introduced to Adopt a Family, which connects Four Diamond families to “passionate” Penn State students at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.

Since 1972, Four Diamonds, a nonprofit gift fund, has assisted 100% of child cancer patients like Julia who receive treatment at Penn State Health’s Children’s Hospital, according to the organization’s website. It’s stated mission is “conquering childhood cancer by assisting children and their families through superior care, comprehensive support and innovative research.”

“The Adopt A Family program connects Penn State students with the families and loved ones of children with cancer," said Sarah Russell, Thon’s Adopt a Family coordinator. "Once a family registers for Thon, they’re given the option to participate in Adopt a Family, which provides access to Penn State’s fraternities, sororities and other clubs."

Thon is a student-run philanthropy devoted to enriching the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer with a stated mission of “providing emotional and financial support, spread awareness, and ensure funding for critical research … in pursuit of a cure.”

Julia’s cancer journey began in July 2019 when a minor, yet puzzling pain first appeared in her jaw. Dentist and oral surgeon office visits soon yielded totally unexpected results. As it turned out, Julia’s pain wasn’t related to her teeth. Upon reviewing her results, dental staff told Julia’s parents to immediately drive to Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia.

Two weeks later, biopsies there confirmed her diagnosis of rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer affecting soft tissues like muscle, connective tissues like tendons or cartilage, or bone, according to the National Cancer Institute. The disease usually initiates in muscles attached to bones involving body movement. In Julia’s case, it initiated in her jaw.

Julia and her parents were shocked at the diagnosis after she had been experiencing only “mild” pain.

“Julia was the healthiest kid in the emergency room,” her mother, Heather O’Toole said of their first day at Children’s Hospital. “She was practicing leg lifts and kicks while specialists were trying to figure out what was going on.”

As Julia began treatment in Philadelphia, the hospital there coordinated with Hershey Medical Center so that she could continue treatments closer to the O’Tooles’ South Middleton home.

For the next nine months, she had weekly outpatient chemotherapy sessions accompanied by inpatient chemo treatments every three months, all followed by six weeks of proton therapy.

Julia’s treatment regime concluded just before Christmas in 2019. Shortly thereafter, she resumed dancing, a pursuit she began as a toddler.

“Julia was always a little wiggler. She started dancing at age 3 when we took a 'Mommy and Me' dance program together," said Heather O’Toole. "I didn’t continue after that, but she did. She started taking lessons at Carlisle Dance when she was 6 years old. She was diagnosed with cancer at 10, but started dancing again when she felt well enough to do it."

The O’Tooles attended their first Thon Weekend fundraiser event before the pandemic’s initial wave in 2020, but only after Heather and Chris consulted with multiple doctors about Julia’s health and safety at such a crowded event.

For Thon Weekend 2022, Julia, now an eighth-grade honor student at Yellow Breeches Middle School, performed dance and aerial silks before about 15,000 spectators at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center in February.

“Julia is a warrior and fighter, and is creative and so talented. She’s extremely friendly and we just love connecting with her. We have a very special bond,” said Penn State junior Natalie Cataldo, who serves as Family Relations chair for the campus’ six-member Thon Care Committee.

“Julia is very determined, creative and has lots of energy. She’s big into arts and crafts, too,” Heather O’Toole said. “My advice to parents like us is that if you’re at (Penn State) Hershey, do everything you can with Penn State and Thon. It makes cancer a little less terrible.”